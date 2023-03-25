Picture this: sophomore infielder Jasmine Hall had five runs batted in. Not once did she herself touch home plate.
The first three came in the fourth inning, the Dukes down 3-0 to visiting Georgia Southern. JMU freshman catcher Bella Henzler was at third base, graduate outfielder Avery Pinder sat at second and redshirt junior outfielder Reed Butler held up at first. Hall comes to the plate.
In her stance — knees bent, body low, bat swinging over her head — it only takes one pitch. Hall rips it over the fence. A grand slam.
Or so the team thought.
As Hall rounded the bases jumping and seeing her teammates at home who screamed in support of her, she made a mistake. She never touched home plate.
“I was really pumped up,” Hall said. “I don't even remember, like, anything either. Just so out of it.”
The first three runners to cross base counted, but Hall was out. Instead of a Dukes' lead, the game was tied. And it stayed that way for three innings.
Then came the next two RBIs. JMU won 6-5.
Once again, Pinder and Butler were on base, third and second, respectively. JMU was down by two after the Eagles loaded the bases in the top half of the eighth and scored. The Dukes needed two runs to keep the game going and three to win.
Henzler homered to lead off the Dukes. The solo shot to left field rattled Veterans Memorial Park, cutting Georgia Southern’s lead to one. Following a Pinder double and a Butler hit, Hall was back up to the plate. Head coach Loren LaPorte said just by looking at Hall, she knew something was coming.
The pitch came down the middle. Then, before she knew it, Hall was screaming and jumping again. The sophomore doubled, scoring both of her teammates and winning the game.
Redemption.
“It's just amazing,” Hall said. “It's just a feeling that you can't even describe.”
A swath of JMU players tackled the infielder at second base and Hall never made it home, but that didn’t matter to her. What mattered was coming up big for the team.
“I love these girls so much,” Hall said through a smile.
The full-circle moments didn’t stop there. In the pile in the middle of the infield was freshman pitcher Kylah Berry. She started the game in the circle but was pulled in the fourth inning for junior Alissa Humphrey. Berry gave up six hits in that timespan.
In the seventh, Berry went back in. She started the game, so she was going to finish, LaPorte said. Henzler said Berry had grit to do that.
“When working with two pitchers, it's hard,” Henzler said. “It's hard to come in and pick each other up.”
In the eighth, the Eagles scored two runs on Berry with the bases loaded. A pattern across the team this weekend, LaPorte said, was that it wasn’t as sharp as usual. Between the hitting, fielding and pitching, LaPorte said there were tiny mistakes that needed tightening. Berry made a mental mistake in not deciding between where to throw the ball, and when she did decide it wasn’t in time, keeping the bases loaded.
But LaPorte said the pitchers have noticed the offensive efforts this season, and they feel like the team has their back.
“I think the pitchers trust that, you know, their hitters can get it done for them,” LaPorte said. “I think it was the best case possible for [Hall] to come up again and have that second chance and, and win a ball game for us.”
Coming off a high-flying 12-7 win against Georgia Southern to start the series yesterday, LaPorte said this one Saturday took grit LaPorte said, and it was a very different game than Friday. Looking to Sunday’s noon contest, the head coach said she wants all three facets of her team going: pitching, hitting, and fielding. JMU left 10 runners on base throughout that game and LaPorte said coming up with timely hits is crucial.
If those get tighter, she said she thinks JMU has the chance to sweep a Sun Belt series for the first time ever.
“I would like to see us as sharp as we can be,” LaPorte said. “We kind of know what team we really have going into [Louisiana] next weekend.”