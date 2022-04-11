JMU redshirt senior pitcher Alexis Bermudez threw a fastball down the middle against conference foe Hofstra on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park.
The pitch bounced off a Pride bat and came right back at the pitcher. It nailed her in the ankle, and Bermudez fell to the dirt. The Dukes' defense took a knee and the entire coaching staff came out.
Head coach Loren LaPorte looked Bermudez in the eye.
“I was like, can we take you out?” LaPorte said. “She looked at me and I knew she wanted to stay. It was just like [former JMU pitcher] Odicci last year. You kind of can tell in their eyes. She wanted the ball; she did not want anybody to come in.”
Bermudez got up, finished the game and shut out the Pride for four straight innings. Postgame, the Dukes said they wanted to win the game for her — the lone redshirt senior — and JMU did just that. Tied 2-2 in the seventh, sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett only needed one pitch in the seventh to drive one over center field, a solo home run, and JMU won 3-2.
“I think every team, every year, you play for your senior class,” LaPorte said. “That has to be the focus. I think this year has been tough because of everything that has happened — not being able to go in the championship and things like that — but I think they're starting to understand that the seniors have four weeks left. It's a big deal.”
Bermudez, who's dealt with her fair share of injuries at JMU, bounced back Sunday from a rocky Saturday against the Pride. She ended with eight strikeouts and 114 pitches through seven innings.
When the redshirt senior saw Bernett step up and nail the homer in the bottom of the seventh, she said, it felt great to watch her team walk it off.
“I could have cried,” Bermudez said. “I'm running to home plate. I was just so happy. I knew everybody was exhausted. Everybody was fighting and just that moment of relief, and that moment for her was awesome.”
Bermudez stood outside the dugout and cheered for every batter that stepped up for JMU when the Dukes were on offense. She wasn’t sitting or chatting with her teammates — she was locked in on getting a win in the series after JMU went 0-2 Saturday.
It’s a leadership role the rest of the team realized.
“Lexie is a fireball,” redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall, who hit a two-run home run, said. “She is gonna give you everything you have. We just knew that today, we had to do it for her.”
Hall, after flying out just short of a home run in the first inning, stepped up to her second at-bat in the fourth and sent the ball all the way, scoring freshman infielder Jasmine Hall in the process. The two-RBI shot tied the game.
“I knew that my first at-bat was a really good at-bat,” Hallie Hall said. “I knew if I had the opportunity again, I was going to make sure it counted.”
The previous two games against Hofstra both went to nine innings, the Pride taking both in the ninth. Sunday’s game was tied 2-2 in the seventh. Then came pinch hitter Bernett to lead-off JMU.
The sophomore only needed one pitch. 3-2 JMU.
“It felt amazing,” Bernett said. “Being there and being ready, just doing it for the team, doing it for the seniors. Alexis was pitching her butt off and just wanted to do it for the seniors today.”
LaPorte said she put in Bernett to throw off Hofstra’s pitching staff. The sophomore, who sat in the eighth spot in the WCWS run, didn’t play in the game until the at-bat — and she was ready when her number was called.
“Whenever you put a pinch hitter in, it always messes up the rhythm of pitchers,” LaPorte said. “It's important when we put pinch hitters in, they are understanding what they're doing and they have to hit early in the count. Lauren did that.”
The Dukes’ offense got going in the fourth while Hofstra’s stalled. After Hallie Hall’s home run, the Dukes got three runners on base but couldn’t score. But with the offense moving, Bermudez felt relief in the circle.
“We weren't playing for anything yesterday,” LaPorte said. “I think watching Lexi's performance, and her having an ability to get that out, I think it fed throughout the whole team.”
JMU plays a double-header with Duke on Tuesday at home. First pitch is at 2 p.m. Bermudez said for that series, she’s excited to bring the momentum from today against the No. 13 team in the nation.
“I think [Bermudez’s] team at that point played for her and she played for them,” LaPorte said. “I think that's what it's gonna take them, all games like that.”
Scoring Summary
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Hofstra 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
JMU 0 0 0 2 0 0 1
