JMU softball finished its three-game series against Troy, defeating the Trojans 4-0 on Saturday and 10-7 on Sunday.
Dukes redeem themselves against Trojans, 4-0
After a close game one against Troy, which JMU ultimately fell short on Friday night, the Dukes came out swinging in game two to even the series.
Here’s what you need to know:
The Dukes’ momentum started in the bottom of the third after freshman infielder KK Mathis homered to center field, putting JMU ahead 1-0.
Also in the third, JMU graduate first baseman Hannah Shifflett homered, bringing junior outfielder Kylee Gleason home with her to make it 3-0.
With a single and RBI from JMU redshirt junior utility player Reed Butler in the sixth inning, freshman infielder Kamryn Nash made it to home plate, scoring the last run of the contest.
Dukes take series after 10-7 game three win
JMU softball held on in game three 10-7 to take the series from Troy.
Here’s what you need to know:
JMU softball started off on a strong note after going up 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Freshman catcher Bella Henzler homered to center field, bringing Shifflett home with her. Graduate third baseman Hallie Hall also homered immediately after Henzler.
In the bottom of the third, Butler hit a grand slam bringing Hall, Shifflett and Gleason home, putting the Dukes up 7-0.
The Dukes scored their final runs in the bottom of the fifth after Mathis homered with a RBI after Butler ran home.
The Trojans battled back late: they racked up three home runs hit by junior pitcher Libby Baker, junior infielder Audra Thompson and junior outfielder Anslee Finch weren't enough to pull out the win.
The Dukes move to 23-13 (8-7 Sun Belt) and are on the road for a midweek game against U.Va. on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Trojans drop to 29-12-1 (10-4-1 Sun Belt) and head home to face Louisiana in their next conference series, starting Friday at 6 p.m.