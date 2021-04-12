JMU softball extended its win streak to nine after sweeping UNCW in a three-game series. The wins keep the Dukes in first place in the CAA and a two-game lead in the CAA South Division.
Game One: JMU 1, UNCW 0
In a classic pitchers’ duel, freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey improved to 8-0 as the starter this year, outlasting UNCW graduate pitcher Rylee Pate. Humphrey gave up two hits and had 11 strikeouts in her seventh scoreless outing this season.
Pate gave up a modest four hits and struck out five batters but allowed the deciding RBI single from redshirt sophomore infielder/catcher Hallie Hall. The one run is the fewest the Dukes have scored in 2021, but the shutout was the team’s fifth.
Game Two: JMU 5, UNCW 3
The bats came alive in the first of a two-game doubleheader. Redshirt junior pitcher Alexis Bermudez was in the circle for JMU and gave up a single to leadoff hitter and junior utility Gabriella Hessenthaler, who was brought home three batters later to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
The Dukes got on the board in the top of the third after redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon hit her 57th career home run. The two-run shot gave JMU a 2-1 advantage, one which it’d maintain for the remainder of the game.
In the top of the fifth, redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas had a two-run single that brought Gordon and redshirt freshman catcher/infielder Emily Phillips home, pushing the Dukes’ lead to three.
The Seahawks kept the game close when junior pitcher/infielder Janel Gamache singled to center field to bring in two runs. Bermudez battled through the inning and upheld JMU’s advantage, which increased to 5-3 in the top of the sixth when Phillips hit an RBI single to left-center.
Game Three: JMU 6, UNCW 3
Humphrey returned to the circle for the final game of the series but gave up an uncharacteristic two runs in the bottom of the first. UNCW junior catcher Jada Santiago singled to right field to make it 1-0, then junior utility Logan Bjorson doubled the lead with another RBI single — this time to left field.
JMU redshirt senior infielder Madison Naujokas cut the deficit in half after scoring via a passed ball in the top of the second, but the Seahawks returned to their two-run lead in the bottom of the third when Santiago’s sacrifice fly brought in a runner.
The fourth and fifth innings were where the Dukes showed they’re the top team in the CAA. Redshirt junior infielder Lynsey Meeks singled in the top of the fourth to advance Naujokas to third, who then dashed for home after an error. An inning later, Naujokas leveled the score with an RBI single. Meeks followed with a single herself, bringing in Jubas and Naujokas. Phillips capped the four-run inning with an RBI single to right field, making it a 6-3 game.
JMU improves to 19-1 (8-1 CAA) and hosts George Washington in a doubleheader that starts at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. UNCW — now 8-18 (4-5 CAA) and third in the CAA South — has a home tilt versus Campbell on Wednesday.
