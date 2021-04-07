JMU softball showed its ability to respond to adversity in a doubleheader against in-state foe Radford. The day began with a walk-off grand-slam win for the Dukes and was followed up by freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey throwing a no-hitter to seal the sweep.
Game One: JMU 6, Radford 2
Senior infielder Talia Douglas gave the Highlanders a 1-0 lead in the top of the first via a solo home run. JMU leveled the score in the bottom of the third when redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas hit a sacrifice fly to bring in a run.
Radford responded immediately with an RBI single from sophomore outfielder/pitcher Riley Oakes and defended its one-run lead until the bottom of the sixth. The Dukes tied it at two when redshirt senior infielder Madison Naujokas sent a double to left field to bring home redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon.
Tied at two in the bottom of the seventh, Gordon stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. She launched a walk-off grand slam over the left-center wall to give JMU a 6-2 win and maintain its undefeated record at Veterans Memorial Park.
Game Two: JMU 3, Radford 0
JMU earned its fourth shutout of the season, and Humphrey threw a no-hitter in game two. The Dukes got the scoring started in the bottom of the first when Jubas hit a solo shot to left field to make it 1-0. In the bottom of the third, redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton singled down the right-field line to bring in Jubas to double the lead.
JMU tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth after redshirt junior infielder Lynsey Meeks hit one into left field, allowing Naujokas to score and make it 3-0. Radford couldn’t salvage any runs, giving JMU another victory.
Humphrey struck out 10 batters out of 22 faced as the Dukes maintained a perfect record at Veterans Memorial Park. JMU improved to 16-1 (5-1 CAA) — remaining in first place in the CAA South Division — and travels to UNCW this weekend for a three-game series.
