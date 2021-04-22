Two shutouts highlighted another impressive pitching performance for JMU softball as it took down Longwood 1-0 and 6-0. Freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey and redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander each gave up two hits in their respective performances.
Game one: JMU 1, Longwood 0
It was a pitchers’ duel in the first stanza of the doubleheader. Longwood senior pitcher Sydney Backstrom kept a powerful team at bay as she finished the game with nine strikeouts and one earned run. Backstrom was met with another stellar performance from Humphrey, who struck out 15 batters and gave up two hits.
The deadlock was broken in the top of the fifth inning when redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon hit an RBI single to make it 1-0. The game finished with the lone run being the decider, helping Humphrey improve to 10-0 on the season.
Game two: JMU 6, Longwood 0
The Dukes’ bats were more lively in the second leg. Gordon got the scoring started in the top of the first when she launched her ninth home run of the year to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage. JMU’s lead doubled after redshirt junior outfielder Michelle Sullivan’s sacrifice fly brought home redshirt freshman catcher Emily Phillips.
Redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas tacked on another run in the top of the fifth with a solo shot to left field. An inning later, Phillips and Gordon each hit RBI singles to push it to a 5-0 lead. Jubas hit her second dinger of the day in the top of the seventh to further solidify the win for the Dukes.
Alexander finished the game striking out 15 batters out of 24 faced. Her complete game earned her fifth win of the season, improving her record to 5-0 in the circle.
JMU (24-1, 11-1 CAA) has its penultimate regular-season conference series against UNCW in Harrisonburg beginning Saturday. Longwood, who falls to 21-23 (10-5 Big South), turns its attention to Charleston Southern.
