JMU took both games in its doubleheader versus the College of Charleston (CoC) on Saturday, 8-2 then 11-2, after falling in the first game of the three-game series Friday. For the fourth time this season, JMU was able to take both games of the doubleheader.
Fast starts were the key to JMU sweeping the doubleheader. In both games the Dukes tallied three runs in the first inning and never trailed in either game. In game one, redshirt junior utility player Kayla Boseman blasted a three-run homer over the left-field fence to give JMU an early 3-0 lead.
In game two, a first-inning double from sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett scored the Dukes’ first two runs. Freshman infielder Lexi Rogers pushed the lead to 3-0 by singling to left to score Bernett.
Bernett dominated the CoC throughout both games. After her double in the first inning of game one, she followed up with a two-run single in the top of the seventh to push the lead to 8-2 and effectively put the game out of reach. After another first inning two-run double in game two, Bernett homered twice in the second game. Bernett crushed a three-run homer to straight-away center field to put JMU up 7-2. Her second home run of the day came in the top of the fourth inning. She drove in runs eight and nine of game two with another home run over the center-field fence.
JMU’s pitching stymied CoC throughout both games. In game one, redshirt senior Alexis Bermudez started on the mound for JMU. She proceeded to pitch the full seven innings, surrendering just two runs on nine hits and one walk — striking out four Cougars.
In game two, JMU started with sophomore pitcher Meredith Wells. Wells threw two innings, yielding two runs on five hits and two walks. Freshman Lexi Rogers replaced Wells in the third inning, throwing three hitless frames, while walking two Cougars to close out the game as it finished in just five innings.
JMU improves to 18-21 (7-5 CAA) while CoC falls to 9-30 (3-8 CAA). JMU travels to Drexel for a three-game series next weekend. CoC will host Charleston Southern on April 20 for a doubleheader at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Scoring summary
Game 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
JMU (R 8, H 7, E 0) 3 0 2 0 0 0 3
CoC (R 2, H 9, E 0) 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Game 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
JMU (R 11, H 12, E 1) 3 4 0 2 2 X X
CoC (R 2, H 5, E 1) 1 1 0 0 0 X X
