JMU softball won both games of its doubleheader against George Mason on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park, winning the first game 9-5 and the second 5-4 following go-ahead RBI hits by freshman infielder KK Mathis in both matchups.
In the first game, Mathis propelled the Dukes to victory with a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to break a 5-5 tie. The grand slam was the fifth home run of the season for Mathis, tied with graduate infielder Hannah Shifflett for the most of the team. Mathis also leads the team in hits with 21. Despite her early season success, Mathis said she’s still acclimating to the game at the college level.
“[I] had been struggling before today,” Mathis said. “[I’m] finally feeling a little bit better in the box. [The grand slam] was probably the first at-bat where I felt really calm. I’ve been told to be big in those moments and so that’s when I thrive is in those moments and having the confidence in myself to come up big for my teammates.”
JMU freshman pitcher Kylah Berry entered the game in the fifth inning of the first game in relief of junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey. She only allowed one hit — a two-run home run — and earned her fifth win of the season. Berry remained in the circle for the Dukes in the second game, beginning by striking out the Patriot side in the first inning. She continued her dominance in the next three innings, retiring the first 11 George Mason batters she faced.
“Berry is doing a really good job because she’s staying who she is,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “She’s staying composed, I’ve honestly never seen a pitcher that can go down 3-0 or 3-1 so many times and be able to come back and have it not phase her. As a freshman, for her to be able to do that is great for our staff.”
Junior pitcher Carly Cooper started the game for the Patriots. She recorded a hitless first inning before the Dukes began putting runs on the board in the second. Mathis notched JMU’s first hit with a single up the middle to lead off the inning. Cooper then walked redshirt junior utility player Reed Butler after a nine-pitch at-bat. Freshman catcher Bella Henzler gave JMU a 2-0 lead with a double to right center to score Mathis and Butler.
“I’ve struggled a little bit offensively the last couple weeks,” Henzler said. “I think what’s really been helping me is trying to treat each at bat as a new at bat and trying to keep things simple.”
Berry’s success began to unravel as her perfect game turned into two straight home runs.The Patriots got onto the board in the top of the fourth inning with a solo home run from senior utility player Haley Taormina to cut the Dukes’ lead to 2-1. Senior infielder Rachel Warrens followed Taormina’s solo shot with one of her own, equalizing the game at two. Berry walked the next Patriot batter she faced, which would be her last of the contest as Humphrey relieved her, a role reversal from the first game of the day.
Humphrey quickly brought the Dukes back up to bat with three quick strikeouts. Shifflett hit a towering solo home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend JMU’s lead to 4-2. Following the home run, the Dukes strung together baserunners as Mathis reached first on a fielder’s error, Carrier walked and Butler singled.
Junior outfielder Kylee Gleason singled in the bottom of the sixth inning, then reached third on a double from graduate infielder Hallie Hall. The Patriots intentionally walked Shifflett, bringing Mathis back to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. This time, George Mason got the best of this matchup, striking out Mathis.
The game went into extra innings as neither team could score the winning run in the seventh. The Patriots had an opportunity to claim a lead in the top of the eighth, as Warrens hit a double with only one out. However, Humphrey struck out the next two batters she faced to end the threat en route to her eighth win of the season.
“We have to stay dialed in for every pitch,” Mathis said. “We preach big here about winning every pitch … so really taking that to heart and taking pride in that today.”
Gleason doubled to lead off the bottom of the eighth for JMU. Mathis again came up clutch with her second go-ahead hit of the day — this time a double to left field drove in Gleason to give the Dukes a 5-4 victory in walkoff fashion.
“Our team motto for the entire year has been grit,” Henzler said. “We say it every time after we break it down and I feel like grit is something that fuels our fire … keeping together as a family, staying up in the dugout. These types of wins are full team wins which makes it even more special.”
The Dukes (17-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) will turn their attention back to the Sun Belt when they host Georgia Southern in a three-game series starting Friday. George Mason drops to 15-10 (2-1 A10) and will return to Fairfax, Virginia, for a series against Rhode Island beginning with a doubleheader on Saturday.