JMU beat Drexel twice in its doubleheader Saturday with a 4-1 win in game one and a 10-1 run-rule victory in game two. The Dukes secured the series win and improved to 20-21 (9-5 CAA). The Dragons fell to 20-19 (4-10 CAA).
Redshirt senior Alexis Bermudez and sophomore Alissa Humphrey earned complete-game wins in their respective starts and both held Drexel to one run. Bermudez struck out three batters, allowed five hits and walked two batters in game one. Humphrey struck out six batters in game two, allowing three hits and walking two batters.
The Dukes scored four runs in game one. In the first inning, sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett hit an RBI single, then redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall added an RBI double in the third inning to make it 2-1. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Emily Phillips hit a two-run home run for JMU in the sixth, making it 4-1.
After the Dukes scored their first run in game two on a fielder’s choice in the first inning, Bernett’s double in the second scored three runs for JMU. The Dukes scored their final six runs in game two on home runs — redshirt junior Hannah Shifflett’s two-run shot in the fourth and freshman infielder/pitcher Lexi Rogers’ two-run home runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
The Dragons’ lone runs in both games came on RBI singles in the first innings.
The JMU-Drexel series concludes Sunday at noon in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Scoring Summary
Game One
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
JMU (4R, 7H, 0E) 1 0 1 0 0 2 0
DU (1R, 5H, 2E) 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Game Two
1 2 3 4 5 6
JMU (10R, 11H, 1E) 1 3 0 4 0 2
DU (1R, 3H,1E) 1 0 0 0 0 0
