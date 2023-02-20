JMU softball split its two games Sunday in the final day of the Elon Softball Phoenix Invitational. JMU defeated Michigan State 5-0 then fell to host Elon 8-2.
Dukes down Michigan State, 5-0
The Dukes’ offense clicked in their first game against Michigan State, scoring a run in each of their first three innings. Graduate infielder Hallie Hall kicked off the scoring with a double that scored junior outfielder Kylee Gleason, her first of two runs in the game. JMU redshirt junior outfielder Reed Butler walked in the second inning, then stole second before scoring to give JMU a 2-0 lead. Butler had two runs and two stolen bases in the game, batting a perfect 2-for-2.
JMU freshman catcher/outfielder Bella Henzler drove in Gleason in the third with a single to third base, giving the Dukes a 3-0 lead. Then, after scoreless fourth and fifth innings for both sides, JMU came alive in the sixth to take a 5-0 lead.
Henzler led off the inning with a single. Butler hit into a fielder's choice but a Michigan State error allowed Henzler to reach third and Butler to first. Butler stole second, with Henzler and Butler scoring on a groundout and a throwing error, respectively.
Along with strong hitting, a dominant performance from junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey propelled the Dukes to victory. She pitched a complete game, surrendering three hits in seven innings. She recorded nine strikeouts en route to her second win on the season.
JMU advanced to 3-2 with the victory, while Michigan State fell to 5-4.
JMU loses last leg of tournament to Elon, 8-2
The Dukes lost to their former CAA rivals Elon, 8-2, in the final match of the invitational. Despite the loss, the Dukes started the scoring with Hallie Hall hitting a two-run homer in the first to give the Dukes a fleeting 2-0 lead. Hall logged six RBIs in four games played for the weekend.
Elon cut the deficit to one with a two-out double in the bottom of the first from senior first baseman/outfielder Claudia Penny to score senior utility player Carley Davis.
Elon sophomore pitcher McKenna McCard was nearly flawless aside from the Hall home run — she allowed two hits in her six innings pitched. JMU sophomore pitcher Rebecca Muh surrendered one hit in 3 1/3 innings but was credited with the loss as she was still in the circle when Elon began their fourth-inning offensive explosion.
Muh gave up a hit, then sophomore pitcher Lexi Rodgers entered the game in relief, who allowed six runs in the fourth on three hits as both Penny and Davis touched home to give the Phoenix a 7-2 lead. Davis tacked on another run in the fifth with a double to left, capping off seven unanswered runs from the Phoenix. The scoring stopped after the fifth with Elon claiming an 8-2 victory.
JMU falls to 3-3 on the season and will play Penn on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. in Raleigh, North Carolina, as part of the Wolfpack classic. Elon climbs to 4-5 and will also travel to Raleigh to face NC State on Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.