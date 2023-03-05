JMU softball split the day just as the day prior with another loss to Purdue, 5-3, but a win over North Carolina once again, this time, 6-5.
JMU defeated by Purdue again, 5-3
In the second day of the Carolina Classic, the Dukes couldn’t maintain their momentum after an early lead over Purdue, and the Boilermakers made a five-run comeback to defeat JMU, 5-3.
JMU was first to score after a Boilermakers’ error brought graduate infielder Hannah Shifflett home.
The Dukes grew their lead in the top of the second. Redshirt junior utility player Reed Butler scored the second run for JMU after another Purdue error. Sophomore pitcher Lexi Rogers soon followed Butler in to give JMU an early 3-0 lead.
Purdue answered the Dukes in the bottom of the third. With bases loaded, Boilermakers’ sophomore shortstop Tyrina Jones hit a single that advanced sophomore infielder Jade Moy home to bring the score to 3-1.
The Boilermakers continued to fight. In the bottom of the fourth, Moy hit a double that allowed junior catcher Hailey Hayes to score, pulling Purdue to a 3-2 deficit.
Purdue topped the Dukes in the bottom of the fifth. Jones hit a double and received an RBI after freshman utility player Jordyn Ramos made it back to home plate off her hit. With the score tied at 3-3, the Boilermakers continued to build off their momentum. Jones eventually made it home after senior first baseman Becca Edwards’ double, giving Purdue a 4-3 lead.
Sophomore third baseman Olivia McFadden scored the Boilermakers’ final run in the bottom of the fifth after Hayes hit a ground out that McFadden advanced on.
Dukes top Tar Heels, 6-5.
JMU held off the Tar Heels for a second time in the Carolina Classic, winning 6-5 .
North Carolina senior third baseman Destiny Middleton put the Tar Heels on the board first after scoring in the bottom of the first.
The Dukes answered the Tar Heels and tied them, 1-1, after junior outfielder Hannah Hennessy reached home plate off a hit from freshman outfielder Kate Carrier.
In the top of the third, JMU took the lead over the Tar Heels after graduate infielder Hallie Hall homered to center field. Another home run for JMU hit to right field by Butler brought the Dukes to a 3-1 lead in the top of the fourth.
Freshman infielder KK Mathis hit a third JMU homer, which brought Shifflett back to the dugout with her. JMU continued to lead North Carolina, 5-1, heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Tar Heels tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning. It started with a run scored by junior infielder Skyler Brooks off a double by fifth-year first baseman Kiersten Licea. North Carolina senior outfielder Bri Stubbs also made it home after a JMU error on the same play. Then, with a home run hit by sophomore utility player Carlie Myrtle, the Tar Heels gained two more runs to tie the game after Myrtle’s homer assisted Licea in scoring.
Sophomore utility player, Abbie Campbell was up to bat for the Dukes in the top of the seventh and secured another home run for JMU, putting it ahead by one again, 6-5, as JMU staved off the Tar Heels the rest of the way.
CORRECTION (3/5 7:50 P.M.): The original version of this article said Hallie Hall hit the game-winning home run for JMU. Abbie Campbell scored the run. This article has been updated with the correct information.