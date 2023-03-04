The Dukes started Saturday with a 4-0 loss to Purdue, then won 7-1 over North Carolina to improve to 9-4.
JMU picks up 7-1 win over UNC
In game two, of Carolina Classic play, JMU put forth strong efforts both in the pitching circle and in the batter’s box to down the Tar Heels, 7-1.
The Dukes shifted gears in their second matchup and changed the narrative offensively after recording zero runs against Purdue. JMU racked up 10 hits to put up seven runs, and junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey also turned the pitching around for the Dukes in game two. Humphrey matched her career high of 11 strikeouts to help put the Dukes on top.
The bottom of the fourth was the heart of the Dukes’ scoring run. Sophomore infielder Jasmine Hall got things started on the offense with a solo homer over right center in the top of the third. Hall continued heating up in the top of the fourth, scoring three runs off of a double, pushing the Dukes to a 4-0 lead.
Junior left fielder Reed Butler, Doubled to put runners on second and third with no outs. JMU graduate outfielder Avery Pinder hit a single to score Butler, making it 5-0. The Dukes picked up a final run in the sixth to head into the bottom of the fifth with a 6-0 lead.
The Tar Heels brought in one run in the bottom of the fifth but stayed quiet for the remainder of the matchup. Sophomore infielder Lexi Rogers owned the seventh and final run for the Dukes in the top of the seventh, extending the Dukes’ lead to 7-1.
North Carolina fell to 8-11 in the loss while JMU improved to 9-4.
Purdue tops JMU 4-0
In game one, the bats weren’t hot for the Dukes. JMU logged only two hits across seven innings played. The Boilermakers racked up nine hits off the Dukes, helping them secure four runs and the win.
Freshman outfielder Kate Carrier recorded the first hit of the day for the Dukes with a single down the third base line. The Dukes’ only other hit came from freshman catcher Bella Henzler with a single sent to the Boilermakers’ shortstop in the bottom of the fifth.
Sophomore pitcher Rebecca Muh started on the mound for JMU. She gave up five hits and two runs in her two innings played, resulting in a pitching change. Freshman Kylah Berry entered the circle in the second inning for JMU and pitched the remainder of the game, allowing four hits and two runs.
Butler added a spark to JMU’s defense once relieving fellow junior outfielder Kylee Gleason. Butler forced the final out in the sixth inning with a snag out in left field. The left fielder showed out again in the top of the seventh with another grab at the wall to force a second out for Purdue. The Boilermakers improved to 9-6 with the win.