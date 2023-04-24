KK Mathis

Attempting to tag the batter at second, freshman second baseman KK Mathis worked to help break down U. Va. in the Dukes loss 10-2 last Tuesday. Most recently JMU softball dropped in its conference series against Marshall after going 1-2 for the weekend. 

JMU softball fell in its weekend series against Marshall after splitting the last two games of the three-game series with a 7-6 win Saturday and a 8-4 loss Sunday. 

Dukes redeem themselves against the Herd, 7-6 

After JMU lost 10-2 through six innings to the Herd on Friday night, the Dukes sought out for redemption Saturday, defeating Marshall 7-6. 

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Freshman second baseman KK Mathis took the lead for  the Dukes early after homering on the first play of the game. 

  • Graduate first baseman Hannah Shifflett kept the home runs rolling, hitting three of her own against the Herd. 

  • Sophomore pitcher Rebecca Muh came into the circle for freshman pitcher Kylah Berry for the final two innings and only allowed three hits and a run, sealing a win for the Dukes. 

Dukes fall in final game of the series, 8-4

JMU softball lost game three to the Herd 8-4 after evening the series the day prior. 

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Mathis singled to left field to score redshirt junior utility player Reed Butler, evening the score 1-1 in the top of the third inning.

  • In the bottom of the sixth inning with the Herd up 5-3, Marshall’s redshirt junior infielder Camryn Michallas hit a three-RBI home run to raise the Herd’s score 8-3. 

  • Mathis put one more run on the board for the Dukes in the top of the seventh after she homered to left field. 

The Dukes move to 24-16 (9-9 Sun Belt) and are back at home this week for their final conference series against Appalachian State starting at 4 p.m. on Friday. The Herd improve  to 38-7 (13-3 Sun Belt) and heads back to Huntington, W.Va. for a midweek game against Virginia Tech on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

