JMU softball fell in its weekend series against Marshall after splitting the last two games of the three-game series with a 7-6 win Saturday and a 8-4 loss Sunday.
Dukes redeem themselves against the Herd, 7-6
After JMU lost 10-2 through six innings to the Herd on Friday night, the Dukes sought out for redemption Saturday, defeating Marshall 7-6.
Here’s what you need to know:
Freshman second baseman KK Mathis took the lead for the Dukes early after homering on the first play of the game.
Graduate first baseman Hannah Shifflett kept the home runs rolling, hitting three of her own against the Herd.
Sophomore pitcher Rebecca Muh came into the circle for freshman pitcher Kylah Berry for the final two innings and only allowed three hits and a run, sealing a win for the Dukes.
Dukes fall in final game of the series, 8-4
JMU softball lost game three to the Herd 8-4 after evening the series the day prior.
Here’s what you need to know:
Mathis singled to left field to score redshirt junior utility player Reed Butler, evening the score 1-1 in the top of the third inning.
In the bottom of the sixth inning with the Herd up 5-3, Marshall’s redshirt junior infielder Camryn Michallas hit a three-RBI home run to raise the Herd’s score 8-3.
Mathis put one more run on the board for the Dukes in the top of the seventh after she homered to left field.
The Dukes move to 24-16 (9-9 Sun Belt) and are back at home this week for their final conference series against Appalachian State starting at 4 p.m. on Friday. The Herd improve to 38-7 (13-3 Sun Belt) and heads back to Huntington, W.Va. for a midweek game against Virginia Tech on Tuesday at 3 p.m.