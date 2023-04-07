JMU softball split its doubleheader Thursday evening against Georgia State, losing the first game 6-4 before claiming the second game with a 9-0 offensive explosion.
JMU softball falls to Georgia State 6-4
Both teams came out swinging to kick off the day. Sophomore infielder Jasmine Hall began the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the first to give JMU a 1-0 lead.
Georgia State answered with a flurry of hits and walks, while taking advantage of wild pitches and fielding mistakes. Junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey retired the first batter she faced, but was unable to record another out. The next six Georgia State batters either walked or singled, with three runners scoring off a single, a throwing error and a wild pitch. Freshman pitcher Kylah Berry came on in relief as Humphrey was charged with four earned runs in one-third of an inning pitched and would go on to receive her seventh loss of the season.
JMU freshman catcher Bella Henzler hit a home run in the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Panther sophomore outfielder Alice Thomas brought the lead back to three by stealing home in the bottom of the inning.
Freshman infielder KK Mathis brought the Dukes back within one with a two-run home run in the fifth.All of JMU’s runs in the first game came from the long ball, with three home runs scoring four runs.
Georgia State added an insurance run in the sixth to extend their lead to 6-4, and junior pitcher Elle Doolittle retired the side in the top of the seventh to secure her seventh win of the season in a complete game.
JMU defeats Georgia State 9-0 in five innings
The second game began quietly for both teams until the Dukes’ bats came alive with an impressive eight-run showing in the top of the third. Mathis started the scoring with a three-run single, giving her five RBIs on the day. Henzler drove herself and Mathis around the bases with her second home run of the day, giving JMU a 5-0 lead. Junior outfielder Hannah Hennessy finished off the scoring with a three-run shot to left center.
Sophomore utility player Abbie Campbell gave the Dukes a 9-0 lead and helped end the game early as she stole home in the top of the fifth inning. Sophomore pitcher Lexi Rogers pitched all five innings for JMU, giving up three hits and no runs en route to her first win of the season.
JMU now sits at 21-11 (6-5), while Georgia State holds a 14-25 (3-8) record. Both teams will look to win the series when they face off Friday in Atlanta at 1 p.m.