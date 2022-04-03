JMU softball opened its weekend in Wilmington, North Carolina, by splitting a doubleheader against UNCW.
In the first game, UNCW topped the Dukes 2-1. UNCW freshman pitcher Emily Winstead allowed only two hits and one run in seven innings, besting JMU sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphery. Humphrey allowed three hits but allowed two runs while UNCW only allowed one, giving the Seahawks the win.
In the second game, JMU managed to bounce back from the first game with a 3-2 win in nine innings. Each team allowed one run during regulation, forcing nine innings to decide a winner. The tie was broken at the top of the ninth, when redshirt sophomore infielder Hannah Shifflett advanced to third on a wild pitch, allowing freshman infielder Morgan Mesaros to score.
Shifflett then scored herself off an RBI double from freshman infielder Jasmine Hall. UNCW loaded the bases at the bottom of the ninth but only brought in one run before Humphery ended the inning and secured the win for JMU.
JMU and UNCW will meet for one more game tomorrow in Wilmington at noon.
Game 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
JMU 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
UNCW 0 1 0 0 0 1 X
Game 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
JMU 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2
UNCW 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
