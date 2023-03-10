This year, Loren LaPorte said the team’s motto is grit.
The head coach said it’s something JMU softball’s senior class believes in. Prior to the season, the team held culture meetings. The seniors preached grit — LaPorte said it means finding a way to make a play, no matter how pretty. Without it, LaPorte said, JMU wouldn’t have won at North Carolina or at NC State earlier this season.
On Friday, the team showed grit, freshman infielder KK Mathis said, which led JMU to its 9-2 win over Coppin State on Friday afternoon.
“We talked about being scrappy, doing whatever it can,” Mathis said. “So just trying to get timely hits, come up with big plays, play for each other. That's what it's all about.”
Two two-run home runs by junior outfielder Hannah Hennessy and Mathis in the third and fourth innings, respectively, fueled the Dukes’ win. Those four runs put the game out of reach for the Eagles.
Yet, LaPorte said her team was slow out of the gate. She credited a combination of nerves and swinging at bad pitches as to why her team didn’t bring the offense until later and let Coppin State catch up early.
“A lot of our hitters were just anxious,” LaPorte said. “I think, you know, they had to kind of calm down a little bit and let the game come to them.”
Coppin State tied the game up in the third inning off a home run from senior infielder Brissa Alvarado, which scored another Eagle in the process and responded to the then-two-run lead the Dukes had.
After another hit by Coppin State, JMU starting pitcher sophomore Lexi Rogers was pulled for freshman Kylah Berry; LaPorte said Berry provided the spark JMU needed.
“She came in and calmed things down,” LaPorte said. “Sometimes freshmen have a hard time with that. But her ability to come in — she did the same thing last weekend in Chapel Hill — and just be who she is and you know, she has a lot of movement.”
Berry is someone LaPorte said can come in and shut things down in a game. She did just that Friday, pitching 4 2/3 innings and striking out seven after entering in the third inning.
“She's a joy to be around,” Mathis said. “She's a gamer when it comes to the game.”
JMU sophomore infielder Jasmine Hall said Thursday there were first-game nerves for being back home at Veterans Memorial Park. Mathis said today she felt more relaxed trotting out onto the field. It led to the freshman’s first-ever home run on the Dukes' home field.
“I felt a little bit more at ease today,” Mathis said. “I've been working on trying to get fair balls up the best way possible.”
In the later innings, JMU pulled out the grit LaPorte harped on. In the sixth, up 7-2, the head coach subbed in almost all pinch hitters. Several Dukes got their chance to shine at the plate, and they did. Sophomore third baseman Abbie Campbell hit a single in the sixth inning, scoring sophomore Lily Romero and freshman Carsen Sanders. Sanders herself hit a double in the inning as well.
“We start seeing the ball well as a team and producing offensively,” Mathis said about the later innings.
Coppin State dropped to 2-6 and plays Saint Joesph’s at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Dukes, now 12-5, face Fairleigh Dickinson tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. and then close the LD & B Insurance Invitational on Sunday at 5 p.m. versus Radford — two high-octane offenses that LaPorte said JMU needs to be ready for.
“Our pitchers have to be sharp,” LaPorte said. “We can’t give up a lot of free bases. We got to cut those free bases down and force them, you know, to get out and not kind of give them the easy stuff. So I think that's going to be important in these next two games.”