What began as a windy, snowy mess of a March afternoon turned into a bright, sunny outing as JMU softball opened CAA play with a doubleheader against Towson on Saturday. The Dukes and Tigers both entered with 9-13 records, but JMU won twice (14-5 and 17-8) to improve to 11-13 (2-0 CAA). The Tigers fell to 9-15 (0-2 CAA). The Dukes extended their win streak over Towson to 33 games, dating back to 2012.
“The energy is just phenomenal,” freshman infielder Jasmine Hall said. “We feed off of each other really well and the energy just keeps going up. As long as we stay up, we keep scoring.“
JMU run-rules Towson with barrage of late home runs
Towson senior outfielder Nicole Kidwiler hit a single off the first pitch of the game. She scored two batters later when sophomore shortstop Mackenzie Lake singled. JMU sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey escaped the inning, retiring three Tigers via popout.
Redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall walked to give the Dukes a baserunner in the first, but JMU failed to record a hit in the inning. Towson added another run in the second inning with an RBI single from junior first baseman Emma Armstrong. Humphrey recorded her first strikeout of the game to end the second inning.
The Dukes loaded the bases with one out in the second on singles from redshirt junior utility Kayla Boseman and freshman infielder Morgan Mesaros and a walk to sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett. Redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett delivered a two-run single to tie the game 2-2.
The tie didn’t last long, as the Tigers pushed three runs across in the third to take a 5-2 lead — two on a single from senior infielder Gracyn Houmis and a double from sophomore infielder Cori Jones.
JMU answered in the bottom of the third when Jasmine Hall hit a three-run homer — her third straight game with a home run — tying the game 5-5.
The Dukes took their first lead of the day after an offensive onslaught in the fourth inning. Shifflett scored from second on an RBI double from Hallie Hall. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Emily Phillips immediately followed with a two-run home run, stretching the lead to three runs. Jasmine Hall added a two-run shot — her second home run of the game — and was immediately followed with a solo homer by Bernett, giving JMU an 11-5 advantage.
“I’ve just been seeing the ball really well,” Jasmine Hall said. “And I’m just going to continue [to] make sure I see the ball and pick good pitches to hit.”
With two outs in the fifth, Boseman sealed the Dukes’ victory with a three-run homer to run-rule the Tigers 14-5.
JMU entered the day ranked No. 16 in the country with 1.5 home runs per game and added five homers in game one. Humphrey earned her fifth win of the season in the circle and struck out four batters, walking three in game one.
Scoring Summary
12345
TU (R5, H9, E0)11300
JMU (R14, H12, E0)02363
JMU capitalizes on Towson miscues to earn second run-rule victory
Humphrey remained the Dukes’ starter for the second game, but JMU got off to a rocky start. After Lake reached second on a fielding error by freshman utility Abbie Cambell, she advanced to third on a wild pitch from Humphrey and scored on a single, giving Towson a 1-0 lead. The Dukes’ defense stepped up as Hallie Hall and Shifflett made stops and Humphrey struck out the final batter to end the inning.
JMU loaded the bases to start their half of the first before Emily Phillips cleared the bases with a three-RBI double. Phillips scored two batters later on a fielding error. While graduate pitcher Melissa Abrahamian struck out two JMU batters, the Dukes reloaded the bases before she was replaced by junior pitcher Madeline Harris.
The second time through the JMU order in the first inning, Shifflett hit a three-run double to extend the Dukes’ lead to six. JMU capitalized on another fielding error to score Shifflett and led 8-1 after one inning.
Humphrey picked up steam in the second and third innings, striking out three batters and allowing one hit.
“The run support just gives confidence to everybody,” Humphrey said. “Of course, it’s going to give confidence to me to pitch more precise and stay focused, but it also gives me more confidence in my defense.”
With a mix of small ball and timely hitting, the Dukes pushed two more runs across in the third inning, extending the JMU lead to nine runs.
“The more dynamic we can be, the better,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “I think that’s going to be huge not to just have to rely on the home run every single game.”
Towson’s bats came alive in the fourth inning as four Tigers scored, cutting the Dukes’ lead to five runs. JMU countered in the bottom half of the fourth with a two-run home run from sophomore outfielder Hannah Hennessy.
After facing one batter in the fifth, Humphrey’s day finished with five strikeouts and three walks in four innings pitched. Redshirt senior Alexis Bermudez relieved Humphrey in the circle.
Towson further cut into its deficit by tacking on three runs in the fifth inning on a single and a JMU fielding error. The Dukes stretched their lead with a solo home run from Hallie Hall, giving JMU a 13-8 lead.
In the sixth inning, the Dukes tacked on four runs — an RBI single from Shifflett and a three-run home run from Hallie Hall — to take game two 17-8.
The Dukes return to Veterans Memorial Park on Sunday at 1 p.m. to close out their series with Towson.
Scoring Summary
123456
TU (R8, H8, E5)100430
JMU (R 17, H12, E3)802214
