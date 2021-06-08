Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small Streams in... Northeastern Augusta County in western Virginia... South Central Rockingham County in western Virginia... The Southwestern City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia... * Until 500 AM EDT Wednesday. * At 1049 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Some locations that may experience flooding include... Harrisonburg... Bridgewater... Grottoes... Weyers Cave... Dayton... Mount Sidney... Mount Crawford... Staunton Airport... Pleasant Valley... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. &&