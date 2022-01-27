Redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett has seen a fair share of talent go through JMU softball over her years as a Duke. She’s played behind two pitchers who went on to have professional careers, batted next to hitters who broke many conference records and has seen top talent transfer to bigger schools.
Yet, the North Garden, Virginia, native said the 2022 freshman class for JMU is one of her favorites.
“I think this is one of the best classes that I’ve seen since I’ve been at JMU,” Shifflett said. “I think it also encourages the freshmen themselves, to know that they’re surrounded by players that are willing to do whatever it takes to be the best that they can and to make everyone else around them greater.”
As with every team after every season, faces come and go. But not every team loses almost its entire batting order and the majority of its defense in the offseason.
JMU softball’s 2021 class is arguably the best it’s ever had. One went onto professional softball, three went to graduate school and two of those three are playing ACC softball. That leaves head coach Loren LaPorte with some major holes to fill.
The Dukes have nine new faces joining the squad this spring, the most since the 2017 class. That class included pitcher Odicci Alexander, left fielder Kate Gordon and second baseman Madison Naujokas.
But looking ahead to this season, the team described the new recruits as hungry and ready to work.
“I think [it’s the freshmen’s] willingness to learn and just take in all of the information and almost be a sponge” sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett said, “just learning from all of our different backgrounds, where we came from and how we learn in order to help them learn.”
There are three new pitchers in the mix: Taylor Hankins, Isabelle Fishman and Lexi Rodgers. Hankins comes from Page County High School, about 30 miles north of Harrisonburg — local pedigree similar to past JMU softball recruits.
Fishman comes from Cypress, California, and was named to the Extra Innings Top 100 Athletes list. She’s also a member of the USA Athletics team in Long Beach, California. LaPorte said Fishman has potential to crack the batting order.
Another name to look out for is freshman infielder Morgan Mesaros. She’s a 2020 Varsity Softball Ambassador award winner and is another name that LaPorte said might crack this spring’s new lineup.
“I hope can they can contribute to the offense and earn a starting spot,” LaPorte said. “I think we have some young ones [like] Morgan Mesaros [or] Isabel Fishman.”
The Dukes also have a new catcher joining the group this season in Lily Romero. Working with Bernett, she’s from Long Beach, California, and was a three-year starter and letterman at Robert A. Millikan High School.
Other freshmen on the roster include outfielder Lauren Fulton, utility Abbie Campbell and infielders Jasmine Hall and Josey Polk. LaPorte said the group’s shined and that the new crop’s already jumped in the swing of things.
“There’s a lot of talent, athleticism [and] they just have to figure out,” LaPorte said. “Now, they just got to find the confidence to be the high-level players for us.”
