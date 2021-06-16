Redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander has been named a finalist for an Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award (ESPY) in the category of Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports. She’s the first JMU softball player to be nominated for an ESPY.
Alexander was dominant in the circle for the Dukes this season. She went 18-3 with a 1.71 ERA in 143.2 innings, striking out 204 batters. She also threw a perfect game in the regular season versus the College of Charleston and a no-hitter against Delaware in the opening round of the CAA Tournament.
Alexander was also solid at the plate, hitting .317 with two home runs and 12 RBIs.
In JMU’s run to the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), Alexander threw 64.2 innings and struck out 66 batters. She set a program record and career high with 19 strikeouts in JMU’s 4-3,10-inning victory over Liberty in the Knoxville Regional. She also made it onto Sportscenter’s Top 10 Plays with a diving tag in JMU’s 2-1 victory over No. 5 Oklahoma State in the WCWS.
Alexander signed a contract with the USSSA Pride, an independent softball team. Former JMU pitchers Jailyn Ford (2013-16) and Megan Good (2015-19) have signed contracts with the Pride.
Alexander is one of four players nominated for the award, joining University of Connecticut basketball’s Paige Bueckers, Kentucky volleyball’s Madison Lilley and Florida State soccer’s Jaelin Howell. The ESPY Awards presented by Capital One will be held on July 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Voting for the award ends on July 9 at 8 p.m.
