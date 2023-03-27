JMU Softball came out ready to sweep its series with Georgia Southern after securing its 6-5 win in game two on Saturday.
“Sunday’s are grind days. Everybody is tired and worn out,” freshman infielder KK Mathis said. “Whoever has the most grit and the most passion for the game is going to come out on top.”
The Dukes proved to have that passion and grit in game three this afternoon against Georgia Southern.
JMU’s success derived from the Dukes' ability to piece together a complete game. The Dukes’ strong pitching, stellar defense, and success in the batter’s box allowed JMU to dominate the Eagles and force a five-inning shutout win.
“The mindset this weekend was to see the ball well, barrel her up, and score anyway possible.” Mathis said. “We talked a lot this week about getting those big innings to give our pitchers a break.”
Freshman pitcher Kylah Berry pitched all five innings for the Dukes, allowing no runs, tallying three strikeouts, and giving up just three hits. Berry improves to a perfect 8-0 when pitching in the circle for JMU.
The Dukes supported Berry by putting up big innings on the offense in the third and fourth inning. It was redshirt junior outfielder Reed Butler who got things started with a single in the third inning. Butler’s single turned into an inside-the-park home run and she scored off a throwing error. Butler brought around Mathis and freshman outfielder Kate Carrier before bringing herself across the plate to extend the lead to 6-0 heading into the top of the fourth inning.
“It was great being able to produce when my team needed me to,” Butler said with a laugh, “I think I was laughing on the way home, just because I knew how the team was going to react.”
The Dukes dominated offensively, bringing in another four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Graduate infielder Hallie Hall kickstarted the four-run scoring frenzy with a single driven out to right center, scoring graduate outfielder Avery Pinder and loading the bases for JMU. The Dukes extended their lead to 9-0 and gave the Eagles one last chance to rally in the top of the fifth.
“When you have an inning with four to five runs, it just takes the momentum from the other team,” head coach Loren LaPorte said.
Georgia Southern struggled on all sides today against the Dukes. The Eagles gave up two errors and could not produce a run off their three hits. Freshman pitcher Alana Barnard pitched for three out of the four innings for the Eagles and moves to 1-2 on the mound. Barnard gave up seven hits, five runs and one strikeout in her three innings of pitching.
JMU’s series sweep over Georgia Southern improves its record to 20-7 (5-1 Sun Belt) while the Eagles move to 11-17 (1-5 Sun Belt).
The Dukes will host the Ragin’ Cajuns at home next weekend with the first pitch of the series set for Friday at 2 p.m. The Eagles will head to Coastal Carolina for a three-game series with the first pitch set for Friday at 6 p.m.
“I don’t think anybody has seen what this team can actually do,” LaPorte said. “The more they are in these big-time games, and close games, the more comfortable they are going to feel in the big moments.”