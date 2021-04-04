JMU softball had its first CAA sweep of the season, taking all three games against College of Charleston over the weekend. The Dukes outscored the Cougars 36-5 in the series.
Game One
The two teams played a doubleheader Saturday, with the Dukes taking game one 17-2 in five innings. JMU got off to a fast start, scoring seven runs in the first two innings, with redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first. The Dukes had three home runs — including a grand slam by redshirt sophomore infielder Hannah Shifflett — in the bottom of the second.
B2 | We thought this situation looked familiar 😏 Shifflett hits her second grand slam of the season!! JMU leads 6-0#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/VxVXOc3Dyz— JMU Softball (@JMUSoftball) April 3, 2021
JMU didn’t stop there. After College of Charleston scored two runs in the top of the third, the Dukes answered with two of their own in the bottom half of the inning. In the bottom of the fourth, JMU had seven hits and three walks, taking advantage of an error by the Cougars to score eight runs and put the game out of reach.
Redshirt junior infielder Lynsey Meeks had three hits — including two home runs — and drove in four. Redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon had two hits, scored two runs and drove in three.
On the mound for the Dukes, redshirt junior pitcher Alexis Bermudez started the game and went four innings. She gave up two runs, struck out four and claimed the victory. Freshman pitcher Meredith Wells threw a scoreless fifth inning to end the game.
Game Two
JMU took game two 11-3 in six innings. The Dukes started quickly again, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first by way of an RBI triple by redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas and an RBI groundout by Newton.
In the bottom of the third, Gordon hit an inside-the-park home run followed by redshirt senior Madison Naujokas sending a two-run double. JMU would score two in the fourth, three in the fifth and one more in the sixth en route to another blowout.
Four Dukes had multi-hit games. In addition to her two hits, Jubas also scored three runs and drove in three. Freshman catcher Lauren Bernett hit her second career home run — a three-run shot — in the fifth inning.
Bermudez pitched a complete game, going all six innings and surrendering a three-run home run in the top of the fourth for the Cougars’ only runs.
Game Three
JMU shut out College of Charleston 8-0 in five innings Sunday to earn the sweep. The Dukes continued their swift offense, scoring all eight runs in the first two innings. After hitting nine home runs in Saturday’s doubleheader, JMU didn’t hit one home run Sunday, and instead used a trio of doubles to take a big lead.
Redshirt sophomore infielder/catcher Hallie Hall had two hits and drove in three runs. Meeks and Naujokas each scored two runs, and Naujokas drove in a pair as well.
Bermudez picked up her third win of the series, scattering three hits across four innings. Wells pitched a scoreless fifth inning to close out the game.
With the sweep, the Dukes move to 14-1 (5-1 CAA), while the Cougars drop to 4-21 (0-6 CAA). Next, JMU welcomes Radford to Harrisonburg for a doubleheader Tuesday. The games are scheduled for 3 and 5 p.m
