JMU softball unveiled its 2023 season schedule Monday. The schedule includes four trips to North Carolina and the program's first full Sun Belt Conference slate.
The Dukes open in South Carolina, at the Charleston Invitational from Feb. 10-12. JMU plays former CAA foe College of Charleston twice, along with Indiana State and Chattanooga.
From there, the Dukes have their first of four stops in North Carolina at the Elon Softball Phoenix Invitational on Feb. 17-19, when JMU rekindles with rival Elon, along with Michigan State. The Dukes play St. Francis and Fordham, two teams that went to the NCAA tournament in 2022.
JMU has its second trip to North Carolina for the Wolfpack Classic at NC State from Feb. 24-26. In addition to the ACC’s NC State, the Dukes play East Tennessee State and UPenn, respectively. Then, from March 3-5, the Dukes are in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to play Purdue and North Carolina. The Dukes Invitational is from March 10-12, playing Saint Joesphs, Coppin State, Fairleigh Dickinson and Radford.
Before opening up Sun Belt play on the road at Coastal Carolina, JMU makes a pit stop at Duke. The Blue Devils fell in the Super Regional to UCLA last season.
JMU has an eight-game homestand, hosting George Mason for a doubleheader March 22 and then two home Sun Belt series against Georgia Southern and Louisiana, respectively. The Ragin’ Cajuns won the Sun Belt title last season.
The Dukes return home April 11 for a doubleheader with Longwood after a series with Georgia State from April 6-8. In addition to the matchup with the Lancers, JMU hosts Troy at Veterans Memorial Park.
JMU’s final nonconference game is a short trip to U.Va. on April 18. Then, it’s three straight Sun Belt series to close out the year: Marshall, Appalachian State and Texas State. Senior weekend is against the Mountaineers.
The Sun Belt Tournament is May 10-13 in Lafayette, Louisiana.