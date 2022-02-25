This weekend is going to be a busy one for JMU softball.
After starting off their season last weekend at the Charlotte Invitational, the Dukes are headed to Orlando, Florida, this weekend to compete in the UCF Knights Classic. The Dukes face four teams in the span of just three days — Oakland, Ole Miss, UCF, and No. 4 Florida. While it’s a jam-packed weekend, sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphery said, “The mentality doesn’t change.”
“My mentality is just to win,” Humphrey said. ”We’re going to do whatever it takes for the team to win. We’re gonna play for one another, play for each other, play for the girl next to us, be more selfless this weekend and leave everything out on the field.”
Sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett added, “I think we just need to stay confident and play relaxed, and trust in one another that we are going to play the game that we know how to play and that we’ve been playing for years.”
The Dukes have played four games, leaving Charlotte with a 3-1 record. Thinking back to opening weekend, JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said she was pleased with what she’s seen.
“It was really good to get some games under our belt, especially with a brand new team,” LaPorte said. “Obviously, there are things that we need to get better at that, and we’ve been trying to prepare for that and grow with the good, the bad and the great.”
In JMU’s two matchups against Connecticut, the Dukes put together two quality offensive performances, batting .367 in the first game and .371 in the second, leading to two wins and outsourcing the Huskies 20-10. They lost their game to Charlotte in between 6-1, but they ended the weekend keeping Campbell to just two hits and one run in a 4-1 win thanks to redshirt senior pitcher Alexis Bermundez.
Humphrey, who started against Charlotte, admitted, “I haven’t had my best outings [this season],” but she stayed positive about her start to the season, saying, “I’m glad I got a few games under my belt, and I’m glad I got to face some top hitters … I’ve definitely been working on some things that I needed to coming off of last weekend, and I’m excited to get back out on the field this weekend against some more top-notch competition.”
For this weekend’s matchups, LaPorte said she wants the Dukes to focus on the team as a whole — that is, focusing on their game and not playing someone else's.
“Making sure the energy is good, there are a lot of things when you go into a weekend like this that you can control,” LaPorte said. “You can control your attitude, control your energy, control your effort, and that’s gonna be very important for this weekend.”
As the team has benefitted from the season’s start, Humphrey’s been no different. So far, she’s started two games, one of the two wins against Connecticut, and the loss to Charlotte. She’s begun her season 1-1.
“I’m just going to stay focused — pitch to pitch,” Humphrey said. “Lay my game, go at my pace and that’s how I’m successful, and I think our team will need to do the same.”
The UCF Classic slate has highly ranked teams, especially when looking at their final opponent: the No. 4 Gators. Humphrey said, “If we just take it one pitch at a time, one out at a time, don’t let the moment get too big … it’s No. 4 Florida, but if we stay true to ourselves and play how we know how to play, it’s gonna be a great game.”
In Bernett's eyes, the main thing the Dukes need to do is to “continue to work with one another and get comfortable with each on the field … making sure that every can play the best game that they can.”
