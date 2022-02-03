It wasn’t the 10-inning win, the victory over Tennessee or the late breakthrough against Liberty; it wasn’t the game-three win over No. 8 Missouri in the Super Regional or the flight to Oklahoma City. It wasn’t even the win over the top-ranked team in the country, Oklahoma, or JMU’s final victory of the 2021 campaign against the Sooners’ rival, Oklahoma State.
For JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte, her favorite memory from the Women’s College World Series was the two weeks after the final pitch — when JMU softball returned home.
Those two weeks, though, were simultaneously nerve-wracking for the head coach.
“You’ve formed so many close relationships with your players, and then you lose so many of those close relationships,” LaPorte said. “I was so nervous — not nervous, but excited — to build new relationships, so those first two weeks just were a lot of fun.”
This offseason hasn’t been like anything the Dukes have seen in recent years. Eight of nine batters graduated, along with the majority of the defense. Yet, LaPorte and the team are optimistic this offseason with one of the biggest freshman classes in five years entering and with the asset of a pitcher who played in the World Juniors.
At the same time, the Dukes have one of the toughest schedules in recent years, with multiple top-25 teams on the slate and long road trips ahead. Since JMU can’t compete in the CAA tournament, the team needs tough opponents to boost its resume for the NCAA tournament.
The Dukes said that doesn’t make them any less excited, however. JMU’s season was limited in 2021 due to COVID-19, creating travel restrictions — the team didn’t see top talent until the NCAA tournament. This year, that’s changed.
“I’m super excited to get out of that, to get out away from conference to play some of these bigger teams,” sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphery said. “I think that they’re going to test our team, but I’m so super excited to see how we match up against them.”
LaPorte said she was happy the schedule gives the underclassmen, especially the juniors, the ability to play a full schedule facing full talent. The season in 2020 was shut down before conference play hit, and in 2021, the Dukes didn’t play their usual number of games.
The head coach said the biggest impact from this is that now three classes in the program haven’t experienced what it’s like to consistently play against elite players. When the Dukes battled Liberty at the Knoxville Regional, it was the first time they’d played against top-25 talent since the Clearwater Invitational in 2020.
“We did want to make [the schedule] competitive,” LaPorte said. “Our upperclassmen are our students, our seniors and our super seniors — they knew what it was about. So, we needed to make sure that we were putting them in situations where it was going to be like postseason play.”
This year’s slate backs that up. The Dukes compete in five tournaments spanning from Harrisonburg to Orlando, Florida, and battle with four games against D1 Softball’s Top 25 and an additional game against a team that received votes in the poll.
The last two seasons, JMU softball’s played in the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, a February tournament that historically has hosted teams that make the NCAA tournament. JMU went in 2019 and 2020. LaPorte told The Breeze the tournament invites different teams every year but according to the schedule, the Dukes won’t compete.
The reigning conference champions open at the Charlotte Invitational, where the Dukes take on the University of Connecticut, Campbell and Charlotte. They then head to Florida for the UCF Knights Classic.
There, JMU battles with No. 5 Florida on day three of the tournament. The Gators fell in the Super Regionals last season to Georgia, the only other non-seeded team to make the NCAA tournament.
After heading back to the Commonwealth, JMU stops at Liberty from March 4-6 for the Liberty Classic, where the Dukes battle the No. 24 Flames in an NCAA tournament rematch. In that series in 2021, the Dukes went 2-0 with a 10 inning 4-3 win and an 8-5 victory to send JMU to the Super Regionals.
Then, after the home opener against Norfolk State, JMU hosts the JMU Classic. Harrisonburg welcomes Maryland, Lehigh and No. 10 Arkansas to Veterans Memorial Park.
JMU hosts No. 13 Duke in a double header April 12. This is the second time the Blue Devils — who have been a program since 2018 — are coming to JMU. Last time, in 2019, the Dukes swept the series 2-0. Duke made it to regionals in the NCAA tournament in May.
“I know everybody’s chomping at the bit to get back, start practice and be able to go and travel and play these amazing teams,” sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett said. “We’re trying to prove ourselves like we did last year with the World Series and how everybody thought we were a Cinderella story. Well, we have something to prove again.”
LaPorte said the schedule was finished prior to the CAA postseason ban. Now, she said, it’s good that the schedule is just as tough so that the Dukes have the chance to get into the NCAA tournament without the conference crown.
“I told them with only playing 32 ball games, we didn’t even have a chance, even [for an at-large bid last year],” LaPorte said. “This year, it’s kind of flipped — we still can get an at-large bid if we compete.”
JMU softball’s schedule is filled with Power 5 teams and has a new cast of players on the roster. However, LaPorte’s optimistic and said JMU softball’s culture of competitiveness and heart can match top opposing talent.
“I think this fall was just about learning each other and figuring out who we are as a team,” LaPorte said. “Their work ethic is good, they’re excited about keeping the program at a high level. Sometimes it just takes time when you have such a turnover year, but I think we have the players that have the mindset that we’re there ready to compete.”
