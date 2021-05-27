If there’s any word to describe JMU softball’s matchup with Missouri this weekend, it’s super.
The Dukes are playing in the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament —a best of three series — and the winner heads to the Women’s College World Series. In the Regional round last weekend, the tournament started with 64 teams. Now, it’s down to 16.
This is far from JMU’s first trip to the Super Regionals. In 2019, the Dukes advanced past Michigan to meet the eventual champions: UCLA. JMU also made a Super Regional appearance in 2016 as the No. 7 seed in the tournament and ultimately fell to LSU at home.
The Dukes have recent experience in the Super Regionals and now bring their 27-game win streak into Columbia, Missouri. Could the third time be a charm for the Dukes? JMU brings experience and talent to its matchup with the Tigers on Thursday.
“I think we just need to take the same approach that we did this weekend since we were able to be successful,” redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas said. “Just go up there swinging, be confident in ourselves and in our preparation.”
What’s also super about this matchup is the seniors. The super seniors — outfielder Kate Gordon, pitcher Odicci Alexander and infielder Madison Naujokas — all have completely different roles for the team, but each stands on its own.
It starts in the circle for Alexander. The redshirt senior is the first line of defense for the Dukes and had a record-breaking weekend in Knoxville to get JMU to the Super Regional. Starting with her 19-strikeout game against Liberty to start the Regional, Alexander broke the single-game strikeout record previously held by Megan Good (2015-19). Although she only posted eleven strikeouts in the other two games, Alexander struck out batters at the right time to get JMU out of jams and sealed all three games.
In order for the Dukes to be successful this weekend, Alexander has to be at the top of her game. Missouri is a long-ball team, so it all leads back to the circle for JMU.
“[Alexander’s] just playing with a lot of confidence,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “Her preparation is good, and I feel like her mentality is there; like, she wants the ball.”
Gordon and Naujokas, a duo since their freshman years, have become aces in the field and at-bat. Gordon hit a three-run home run against No. 9 Tennessee to give JMU the 3-1 lead that held for the rest of the game, and working as the leadoff batter, she comes out swinging. Naujokas works in the middle of the order but comes up with timely hits when JMU needs them. She hit a triple in both games against Liberty to score runners and is a major middle-of-the-order threat.
Although senior production is necessary if JMU wants to advance to the Women’s College World Series, what’s been super about this lineup is the production from the entire batting order. Gordon and Naujokas aren’t the only ones producing. In fact, Jubas and redshirt junior infielder Lynsey Meeks spearheaded the production and energy in the Knoxville Regional.
During games against Liberty and Tennessee, Jubas came up with a hit when JMU needed runs while extending her streak to 15 games. In the 10-inning opener against Liberty, Jubas recorded a triple and a double then, in the Regional Final, nailed a single to give the Dukes their first lead of the game.
“I just feel like every time I go up [to bat], I just try and do my thing,” Jubas said. “I stay relaxed and kind of tune out everything else around me and just go up there and do my job.”
When it comes to energy and excitement, that’s all Meeks. Down in the fifth inning against Liberty in the Knoxville Regional title game, Meeks stepped up to the plate and nailed a single — the first of many hits in that inning to put JMU ahead. She was back up to bat again in the sixth and hit a triple, flexing her muscles at the end and getting the Dukes’ dugout screaming. Bernett hit a home run at the next at-bat to put the game out of reach for the Flames, and Meeks ran home.
“Meeks is our hype man,” LaPorte said. “She’s kind of our spark plug, and she’s the one that ... gives us energy.”
While everything went right for JMU in the regionals, the Super Regionals will be a harder test with a tough opponent. The Dukes’ head to No. 8 Missouri, a team that cruised past Iowa State to win the Columbia Regional.
The biggest thing that stands out about the Tigers is their power hitting. Four players have at least 10 home runs, and almost every batter in the order is a major threat. However, that’s how Missouri scores — through the long ball. Baserunning is a different story, and all eyes will fall on Alexander to see how she handles the best lineup JMU has faced all year.
“I think we need to just continue working as one,” Bernett said. “We’re fighting not only individually but mainly together and working as one unit.”
The most dangerous two-way player for the Tigers is senior catcher Hatti Moore. While she’s good behind the plate, she’s Missouri’s best at-bat with 17 home runs on the season, and she went 7-for-9 in the regionals.
“I think it’s going to be very important for us to keep their hitters off-balance,” LaPorte said. “They can swing it, their offense is pretty potent.”
In the circle, Missouri has three deep pitchers. The Tigers’ main two pitchers are young but have a lot of work under their belt. Sophomore Jordan Weber threw a no-hitter against Iowa State in the Columbia Regional and has the most innings played. However, when it comes to strikeouts, Missouri turns to freshman Laurin Krings, who’s posted 111 K’s in 88 innings.
Between Missouri and JMU, there’s history and tension. JMU is 2-1 against the Tigers all-time, with the last matchup on Feb. 15, 2020, in Clearwater, Florida, where the Dukes won 8-7. Something else to consider; Missouri’s coaching staff comes from Hofstra — a CAA rival and a school that knows JMU well.
JMU has the hitting and the pitching to take down Missouri. During the Knoxville Regional, the Dukes proved they deserved to be in the Super Regionals and had solid games against two quality opponents. Between experienced seniors and stellar freshmen, JMU has all the tools to take down the Tigers and to earn a WCWS berth would be super.
Contact Savannah Reger at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.