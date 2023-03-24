The forecast may have called for rain at Veterans Memorial Park on Friday, but it didn’t put out the fire on JMU and Georgia Southern softball’s bats.
The Eagles and Dukes combined for 19 total runs, the most in a JMU game since its 14-11 eight inning win against NC State on Feb. 26. Like that game, the Dukes held on to win against the Eagles, 12-7.
“I think honestly, our team just really dialed in today,” graduate infielder Hallie Hall said. “We've been working really hard just preparing for this weekend in this series and it was really nice to come together.”
The offense came early. Georgia Southern’s senior catcher Janai Conklin fired off a three-run homer in the top of the first to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead. This was Georgia Southern’s only lead of the game.
JMU responded in the bottom of the first with a sacrifice fly from Hall to score junior outfielder Kylee Gleason, then an RBI single from freshman infielder KK Mathis to score sophomore infielder Jasmine Hall. JMU then took the lead in the bottom of the second, scoring five runs off four hits and claiming a 7-3 lead.
Hallie Hall earned four RBls, tying Mathis for most in the game. Afterward, she said that the whole team was “dialed in.”
“We had a lot of our hitters step up,” she said, “and if it weren't for them being on base, there's no way I would have been able to get them in.”
Georgia Southern’s junior infielder Courtney Ball’s home run narrowed that lead to 7-4 at the first at-bat of the third, prompting JMU to make a pitching change. Junior and starter Alissa Humphrey was taken out in favor of freshman Kylah Berry.
Berry played the remaining five innings, notching three strikeouts, three walks and hitting three batters with a pitch. She also gave up three runs, although she earned none of them.
“She wasn't her sharpest today,” head coach Loren LaPorte said. “I think she knows that but she's still finding a way just like our entire team is, and I think that's what's important.”
JMU’s offense helped alleviate those mistakes. When Georgia Southern narrowed JMU’s lead to two runs in the third inning, the Dukes scored four runs off three hits in the fourth to expand their lead to 11-5. Hall said she was using power swings in order to generate more runs and help her pitchers out.
“We went into the pregame talk about really having those big, explosive offensive innings. That's what we really wanted to see from our offense today,” LaPorte said. “So we stuck to that game plan.”
JMU’s fielding also played a factor. The Dukes’ defense didn’t allow a single hit in four separate innings, including the final two. But their defense also made three fielding errors, two of which directly resulted in the Eagles tallying three unearned runs.
LaPorte said she thought the Dukes gave the Eagles too many free bases, saying they let Georgia Southern “stay around.”
But Georgia Southern also made a fielding error of its own that resulted in two of JMU’s four runs in the fourth. After that fourth inning, the Dukes only added one more run — an RBI single from Mathis in the fifth — but did enough on defense to hold on.
The Dukes and Eagles play again tomorrow at 2 p.m. Despite the Friday win, LaPorte said her team has to make some tweaks.
“We just have to adjust back tomorrow,” she said. “We have to go through their hitters. Our pitchers need to watch some things to make adjustments because they're going to make adjustments back.”