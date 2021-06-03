JMU softball made history Thursday by defeating No. 1 Oklahoma 4-3 in eight innings to earn the program’s first-ever Women’s College World Series win. The Dukes are the first team to earn an unseeded win since 2008 and stay in the winner’s bracket in the NCAA Tournament.
The scoring started in the third inning, with redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas hitting her first home run of the tournament to score herself, as well as redshirt junior outfielder Michelle Sullivan and freshman pinch-runner Kylie Thress, who came into the game after a single from freshman catcher Lauren Bernett. It was Jubas’ 11th home run of the season, and it put JMU up on the No. 1 team 3-0.
The Sooners fought back in the bottom half of the inning and scored their own three-run shot. Freshman infielder and National Freshman of the Year Tiare Jennings hit a home run to score senior infielder Jana Johns and senior infielder Taylon Snow, tying the game.
The score was 3-3 until the eighth inning. While JMU couldn’t get the bats going, the Sooners were putting runners on base. Redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander bounced back from the third for the rest of the game and never let a runner pass second.
In the eighth inning, it was redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon who hit the solo home run to set the Dukes up for the win. Gordon was 0-for-10 in the Super Regionals, and her first hit since Knoxville came at a crucial time.
JMU held off Oklahoma in the bottom half of the eighth to secure the victory. Jubas led the Dukes with three RBIs and had a hit. Both Gordon and Bernett also hit in the game. Alexander finished with nine strikeouts and 85 strikes on 129 pitches.
Jennings led the Sooners with three RBIs and two hits. Four other players recorded hits for Oklahoma. Redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile recorded nine strikeouts with 7 strikes on 121 pitches.
JMU advances to the winner’s bracket and plays the winner of No. 5 Oklahoma State and Georgia. First pitch is Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.