JMU softball played a double header against Hofstra on Saturday afternoon, with both games going so back-and-forth that both needed two extra innings each to decide a winner. Once the dust settled, JMU lost both, 4-3 and 6-5.
“Our team is going through some things now where they are figuring themselves out,” head coach Loren LaPorte said. “We’re working through what it is to be a team and what it is to buy into a lot of things we ask here … We have to get the team in a good place when it comes to what we are asking them to do outside the field.”
JMU falls to Hofstra, 4-3
In the first game, JMU fell to Hofstra in nine innings. While JMU’s offense started out strong, scoring two runs in the second, Hofstra was able to respond and hold the Dukes to just one more run for the rest of the game.
The Dukes opened up the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the second, thanks to a homer from redshirt sophomore outfielder Emily Phillips, which put JMU up 2-0.
“The last two weeks I’ve just been focused on seeing the ball,” Phillips said. “My mindset going into it was to see the ball and the pitcher’s hip and just go for it, trust my swing.”
After three innings with only one hit, Hofstra got on the board in the fourth, starting with a home run from senior shortstop Meghan Giordano. Three more hits led to an RBI single from McKevitt, bringing in one more run and tying the game at 2-2.
The tie didn’t last, though: JMU redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett’s RBI single put the Dukes up 3-2 in the fourth before Hofstra responded with a run in the fifth, tying the game at 3-3.
Entering the seventh still tied, Hofstra and JMU went hitless in the eighth, forcing extra innings. Hofstra scored one run in the ninth, putting the Dukes down one at the bottom of the ninth. JMU didn’t respond offensively, and Hofstra held on to win the first game, 4-3.
JMU drops second game against Hofstra, 6-5
In the second game, JMU’s offense got hot in the first, scoring two runs. After two scoreless innings from both squads, Hofstra’s Giordano homered to put the Pride on the board, making it 2-1.
In the fifth, Shifflett and freshman infielder Jasmine Hall scored two more runs on back-to-back homers. Later in the inning with bases loaded, redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall came home after freshman infielder Reed Butler was hit by a pitch, putting JMU up 4-1 at the end of the fifth.
The Pride responded in the sixth with an RBI double from Ward, followed by another unearned run from junior utility Aliya Catanzarita off a JMU error, narrowing the lead to 5-3. After a scoreless at-bat for JMU, Hofstra managed to tie the game with an RBI single from senior first baseman Angelina Ioppolo and two unearned runs in the top of the seventh. JMU was hitless in the bottom of the inning, and the game went into extra innings.
After a scoreless eighth inning, Hofstra scored an unearned run due to another JMU error. With the Dukes in another do-or-die situation, JMU was held hitless in the ninth and Hofstra won its second game of the day.
It wasn’t all bad for the Dukes, however. Freshman catcher Lily Romero got her first career start for JMU. She said she felt composed — as a freshman, she said, it’s about doing your job and staying ready to play.
Laporte, despite the loss, said keeping the game close was a positive.
“It was back-and-forth,” LaPorte said. “We outhit them in both games. It’s just the defensive miscues and errors and the walks. It’s being able to play together and cohesively on the field — that’s where we are struggling.”
JMU and Hofstra will face off once more on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
Box Score
Game 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Hofstra 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 1
JMU 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Game 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Hofstra 0 0 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
JMU 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 X
Contact Jackson Hephner at hephnejt@dukes.jmu.edu. For more softball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports