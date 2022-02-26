JMU lost 11-0 to UCF in five innings Saturday — its first mercy-rule defeat since April 2019 and first shutout since May 2019.
The Knights loaded the bases with one out in the second inning, then sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey walked freshman infielder Micaela Macario, giving UCF a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the third, the Dukes threatened with runners on second and third with one out, but sophomore utility Jada Cody turned a double play on a line drive from redshirt sophomore outfielder and catcher Emily Phillips, ending the inning.
In the bottom of the third, sophomore utility Kennedy Searcy roped a homer to left center — the seventh home run surrendered by Humphrey this season. Humphrey then plunked the next batter.
Humphrey didn't make it out of the third inning before the Knights tacked on three more runs to go up 5-0. The Dukes’ ace finished with one strikeout, walking five batters in 2 1/3 innings.
Redshirt senior Alexis Bermudez replaced Humphrey with two outs in the third. The first batter Bermudez faced — sophomore outfielder Johneisha Rowe — roped a two-RBI single, extending UCF’s lead to seven.
Freshman infielder and pitcher Lexi Rogers made her first appearance in the circle for the Dukes in the fourth inning. Rogers walked all three batters she faced and was replaced by freshman pitcher Taylor Hankins — her second-career appearance. Hankins didn’t record a strikeout and conceded one earned run in one inning of work.
The Knights stretched their lead to 11 runs on a fielder’s choice and a three-RBI double from Macario — her fourth RBI of the game. The score would stand as UCF won the game 11-0.
For the second-straight game, JMU had just two hits. UCF freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Felton struck out five Dukes.
JMU looks to avoid a sweep at the Knights Invitational against No. 4 Florida on Sunday at 1 p.m.
