Game 1
In JMU’s first home game in 369 days and first matchup since Feb. 27 following last weekend’s cancellations, the Dukes defeated Stony Brook in the first game of the doubleheader 4-1 in this weekend’s JMU Invitational.
The Seawolves got out to a 1-0 lead after a full-count, bases-loaded walk to start the game. Following this score, JMU dominated through exquisite pitching by freshman Alissa Humphrey, who had nine strikeouts –– a season high –– and improved her ERA to 1.40.
JMU got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 3rd inning with a solo home run by redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon, the 51st of her career. It was a center field line drive on her 11th faced pitch following five foul balls during her at-bat.
Gordon’s home run opened up the scoring for the Dukes. Redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas hit a single on the next at-bat, then redshirt senior pitcher/infielder Odicci Alexander hit a double, aided by a Stony Brook error. Another Seawolves error led to a two-run double by redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton. Despite only having one earned run, JMU took a 3-1 lead into the 4th inning.
In the bottom of the 5th, another solo home run by Gordon stretched the Dukes’ lead to 4-1. Multiple diving catches by senior shortstop Nicole Mccarvill helped keep the Seawolves in the game, but Humphery kept Stony Brook’s offense at bay.
With the victory, JMU improved to 3-0, while Stony Brook fell to 5-2.
Game 2
In the second game, the Dukes switched to Alexander at pitcher. She provided a faster contrast to Humphrey’s slower pitches on her way to 11 K’s, only one short of her career high.
In the bottom of the first, Newton put JMU up 1-0 with a double between the shortstop-second base gap –– allowing Gordon to score. In the top of the third, the Seawolves tied it up with an RBI forced ground out by graduate outfielder Jourdin Hering, letting graduate outfielder and catcher Alina Lance score.
In the bottom of the fourth, redshirt senior infielder Madison Naujokas dropped an RBI single, which allowed Newton to score and put JMU ahead 2-1.
The score stayed 2-1 until the bottom of the sixth, where JMU went on a scoring explosion to put the game out of reach. With the bases loaded, freshman outfielder Hannah Hennessy hit a two-RBI double, forcing a Stony Brook pitching change to graduate Melissa Rahrich.
This change was unsuccessful, as Jubas hit an off-the-wall RBI double between center and left field. At JMU’s next at-bat, Alexander hit an RBI double and extended the Dukes’ lead to 7-1.
Humphrey returned in the seventh inning to pitch after Alexander got injured, running to first base on her RBI. JMU would hold on to win 7-1.
JMU stays perfect on the young season at 4-0, while Stony Brook falls to 5-3. The Dukes are back in action Sunday at home versus Rhode Island at noon. Stony Brook has a doubleheader Saturday against Rhode Island at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, in Harrisonburg.
