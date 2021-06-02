USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is the field of dreams.
Home of the Women’s College World Series (WCWS), this stadium has seen it all. From blood, sweat and tears to 20-inning games to complete blowouts, the palace of college softball has witnessed almost everything — Emphasis on almost.
USA Hall of Fame Stadium has never seen the CAA or JMU. Thursday, that’ll change as the Dukes take on No. 1 Oklahoma in the first game of the WCWS.
One of two unseeded teams in the elite eight, the Dukes dominated Missouri in the seventh inning in the winner-take-all game three Sunday. Before taking down the No. 8 team, JMU defeated Liberty and No. 9 Tennessee in the Regional round.
JMU is only the seventh program in NCAA history to make the WCWS as an unseeded team. Originally the No. 3 seed in the Knoxville Regional, the Dukes have shown they were better than that and despite being a mid-major, they still have the talent and experience to succeed.
The WCWS, though, is a whole other level of play and, at this point, every team is stellar and at the top of its game.
The WCWS setup is a mix between Regional and Super Regional format. The eight seeds are split into two halves, and it’s regional-style play, double elimination, for the first part. Then, when two winners come out of the halves, it goes to Super Regional style with a best of three series.
JMU joins No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 5 Oklahoma State and Georgia on one side, while No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Alabama, No. 11 Arizona and No. 7 Florida State are on the other.
From here, it doesn’t get any easier, and it shouldn’t — in order to win, the Dukes have to beat the best: Oklahoma.
Looking at the Sooners, the matchup is daunting. All nine of their hitters and pinch hitters have runs in the tournament, and the amount of runs they put up in a game is scary. Oklahoma scored 63 runs in the NCAA tournament, including an amounting 50 in the Norman Regional — an NCAA record.
On paper, JMU and Oklahoma aren’t far apart. These two teams posted the best records in the country this year and battled for the longest active winning streak until Oklahoma fell to Georgia on the road.
Despite that, this is still the best draw JMU could have.
Stellar pitching is hard to beat, and it takes time to get used too. While UCLA and Alabama battle it out on their side, JMU faces a Sooners team that uses a variety of different pitchers, not one dominant ace.
Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle Juarez has the most experience and has come up big in games before. The transfer from Arizona State led the Sooners to the national title game in 2019 and played against both teams in Regionals. However, the Glendala, Arizona, native didn’t pitch in the Super Regionals. That was in the hands of redshirt senior Shannon Salie.
Salie pitched against Washington in the Super Regionals and downed the Huskies in game two to win the series. She led the way with five strikeouts and gives Oklahoma pitching depth.
This works in JMU’s favor, though. Without one ace in the circle, the Dukes have a chance. JMU’s proven before that it can hit, and these two pitchers, while top-15 in the nation, aren’t the No. 1 or No. 2. The Dukes will need to get the bats going, but with these pitchers, they have a chance.
While it’s unlikely that the Dukes can pull out a victory over the Sooners, it’s not impossible. JMU has proven over the course of the tournament that it doesn’t matter who the Dukes are up against, they can hit on any given day.
A key player for the Dukes that has to hit well in the tournament is redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon. Even though the Page County, Virginia, native hit the home run to score three runs and power JMU over Tennessee, she couldn’t get going against Missouri. Gordon holds the program records in hits and home runs and leads off the batting order — she has to get going for JMU to have a shot.
Sleepers for JMU in the WCWS are freshman catcher Lauren Bernett and redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton. Bernett added critical RBIs to the board in game three against Missouri, and Newton led that game with three hits. LaPorte described Bernett as a player who can hit in the crucial moments and, while Newton may be quiet at times at the plate, she can blast it on any given at-bat.
While it might not be against the first game matchup with the Sooners, the Dukes have the potential to earn their first WCWS win in program history. Even if JMU finishes 0-2 in the final college softball tournament of the year, this will be in the record books as the most successful season in program history.
However, the Dukes aren’t going to go out without a fight. It’s time to introduce Oklahoma City to the CAA as JMU makes a run at the national championship.
