JMU softball was back in action Friday and Saturday for the first time in a week, taking part in the Memphis Tournament. JMU softball picked up a pair of wins against East Tennessee State and Memphis on Saturday — 9-1 and 8-7 respectively — but fell to Northwestern State and Memphis on Friday.
Comeback effort falls short against Northwestern State
On an overcast day at Tiger Softball complex, JMU took on the Demons for its first-ever matchup with Northwestern State. The Dukes dug themselves out of a hole in the seventh inning to tie the game, but Northwestern State got the best of the team and defeated JMU 8-6.
The Demons had a 5-2 lead in the seventh inning before the Dukes rattled off three runs in the bottom of the inning to tie. Freshman infielder Morgan Mesaros doubled, sending freshman infielder Jasmine Hall back to home plate. Mesaros herself scored on a single by redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett, and freshman outfielder Isabelle FIshman made it to second base on an error, scoring Shifflett. The Dukes tied the game up.
The score remained 5-5 after the eighth, but the Demons took over in the ninth. Playing the small ball, Northwestern State loaded up the bases in the top of the ninth and a sophomore utility Keely DuBois single sent two runners home, making the score 7-5. DuBois made it home on a single, and the Dukes were down three runs.
Although a single by Fishman sent home redshirt junior Hallie Hall, JMU couldn’t fix the deficit, dropping to 6-11 on the season. Sophomore pitcher Meredith Wells started the game but was pulled for sophomore pitcher Alissa Humprhey after four innings. Wells surrendered two runs on sixth hits, while Humphrey finished with six hits, eight runs and five strikeouts.
JMU finished with seven hits and four RBIs, including a home run from redshirt junior utility Kayla Boseman. Northwestern State had 14 hits and three different players had three hits each — Dubois had four RBI.
Northwestern State improved to 15-11 with the win, while JMU dropped to 6-11. Both teams had doubleheaders, playing East Tennessee State and Memphis, respectively.
Scoring summary
T2 | NSU RBI single, Tristin Court, NSU 1, JMU 0
B2 | JMU wild pitch, unearned, Abbie Campbell, NSU 1, JMU 1
T4 | NSU RBI single, Tristin Court, NSU 2, JMU 1
T6 | NSU RBI single, Bailie Ragsdale, NSU 3, JMU 1
B6 | JMU home run, Kayla Boseman, NSU 3, JMU 2
T7 | NSU two-run home run, Keely DuBois, NSU 5, JMU 2
B7 | JMU RBI double, Morgan Mesaros, NSU 5, JMU 3
B7 | JMU RBI single, Hannah Shifflett, NSU 5, JMU 4
B7 | JMU advance to second on error, Isabelle Fishman, NSU 5, JMU 5
T9 | NSU 2 RBI single, Keely DuBois, NSU 7, JMU 5
T9 | NSU RBI single, Kat Marshall, NSU 8, JMU 5
B9 | JMU RBI single, Isabelle Fishman, NSU 8, JMU 6
JMU can’t come back, loses to host Memphis on Friday
The Dukes looked to rebound from the loss to Northwestern State by taking on Memphis for their second game of the day. JMU was down big in the second inning and never recovered, dropping to 6-12 on the season.
Tied at zero after the first inning, the Tigers got the bats rolling in the second inning. Against Fishman — in her first career start in the circle — Memphis doubled, scoring two base runners and taking a 2-0 lead. It didn’t stop there — freshman infielder Taylor Smrt hit a grand slam to left field, scoring four more runs.
The Dukes found some offense in the fifth, with South Carolina transfer and sophomore infielder Kylee Gleason hitting a double, scoring Hallie Hall. Gleason got home in the fifth on a throwing error by Memphis, cutting the deficit to 6-2.
JMU had one last effort in the seventh inning, but unlike with Northwestern State, the team didn’t find the offense. Fishman singled but was out at second base, and Boseman popped up to end the day for the Dukes.
Fishman took the loss in the circle for the Dukes, but Wells finished the game. JMU had six hits and one run batted in compared to the Tiger's eight hits and six RBI — Smrt led Memphis with four RBI.
JMU dropped to 6-12 with the loss and is back in action Saturday against East Tennessee State and Memphis, playing at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. Memphis improves to 10-16 and faces Northwestern State at 5 p.m. after facing the Dukes.
Scoring summary
B2 | Memphis 2 RBI double, Gracie Morton, Memphis 2, JMU 0
B2 | Memphis four-run home run, Taylor Smrt, Memphis 6, JMU 0
T5 | JMU RBI double, Kylee Gleason, Memphis 6, JMU 1
T5 | JMU score on throwing error, Kylee Gleason, Memphis 6, JMU 2
JMU run-rules ETSU
After a slow hitting day Friday against Northwestern St. and Memphis, JMU’s bats came alive as the Dukes tallied 11 hits and scored nine runs against ETSU. JMU run-ruled the Buccaneers 9-1 in five innings to pick up its first victory of the weekend.
Redshirt junior utility Kayla Boseman scored the Dukes’ first run of the game on an RBI single from sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett in the second inning. JMU tacked on three more runs in the third on a two-run home run from redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall and an ETSU fielding error.
The Dukes’ hitters continued to rally in the fourth inning when JMU tacked on five runs, including a two-run home run from redshirt sophomore outfielder Emily Phillips — JMU led 9-1.
Sophomore pitcher Meredith Wells made her second start of the weekend for the Dukes and earned her second win of the season in the circle. Her lone blemish came in the fourth inning when freshman infielder Cameron Young doubled to score the Buccaneers’ only run of the game. Wells finished with two strikeouts, no walks and no earned runs in four innings pitched.
Freshman pitcher Lexi Rogers replaced Wells for the fifth inning. Rogers struck out two Buccaneers and walked one batter in her lone inning pitched.
Scoring Summary
B2 | JMU RBI single, Lauren Bernett, JMU 1 ETSU 0
B3 | JMU two-run home run, Hallie Hall, JMU 3 ETSU 0
B3 | JMU fielding error, unearned, Jasmine Hall, JMU 4 ETSU 0
T4 | ETSU RBI double, Cameron Young, JMU 4 ETSU 1
B4 | JMU RBI double, Kylee Gleason, JMU 5 ETSU 1
B4 | JMU two-run single, Jasmine Hall, JMU 7 ETSU 1
B4 | JMU two-run home run, Emily Phillips, JMU 9 ETSU 1
Butler propels Dukes past Memphis
Looking to avenge its Friday night loss to Memphis JMU defeated the Tigers 8-7 to earn its first road win of the season.
The Tigers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a double and a walk conceded by JMU redshirt senior pitcher Alexis Bermudez.
The Dukes countered with a two-RBI home run from redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett, tying the game 2-2. JMU tacked on a pair of solo home runs from Boseman and Phillips to take a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning.
Memphis retook the lead in the fifth when the Tigers scored five runs. With JMU trailing 7-4, Bermudez’s day ended. She struck out three batters, walked three and surrendered seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey replaced Bermudez in the fourth inning. Humphrey also struck out three batters and gave up one hit in 2 1/3 innings.
Needing to erase a three-run hole with two innings left, redshirt sophomore utility Reed Butler delivered a pinch-hit two-RBI double in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to one run. In the seventh, Butler delivered the game-winning two-RBI single as the Dukes won 8-7.
JMU returns to Harrisonburg on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Towson to begin CAA play.
Scoring Summary
B2 | Memphis RBI double, Alyssa Dean, Memphis 1 JMU 0
B2 | Memphis walk, Taylor Smrt, Memphis 2 JMU 0
T3 | JMU two-run home run, Hannah Shifflett, JMU 2 Memphis 2
T4 | JMU home run, Kayla Boseman, JMU 3 Memphis 2
T4 | JMU home run, Emily Phillips, JMU 4 Memphis 2
B5 | Memphis RBI single, Camryn Wineinger, JMU 4 Memphis 3
B5 | Memphis two-run single, Meagan Chism, Memphis 5 JMU 4
B5 | Memphis RBI double, Hannah Bassham, Memphis 6 JMU 4
B5 | Memphis RBI triple, Gracie Morton, Memphis 7 JMU 4
T6 | JMU two-run double, Reed Butler, Memphis 7 JMU 6
T7 | JMU two-run single, Reed Butler, JMU 8 Memphis 7
