JMU capped off its opening weekend with a Sunday doubleheader as a part of the Charlotte Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Dukes beat the University of Connecticut (UConn) for the second time, winning 11-5. They followed that with a 4-1 victory over Campbell.
JMU beats UConn
The Huskies kicked off the rematch from Saturday with a first-inning home run, as sophomore infielder Jana Sanden drove in two runs. JMU answered back with a two-run home run of its own from sophomore outfielder Hannah Hennessy, evening the score at 2-2.
UConn hit the ball hard as graduate catcher Erika Coreth had a solo home run, giving the Huskies a 3-2 lead. This was the last Huskies lead for the game, with JMU sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey throwing three straight scoreless innings.
In the third, the Dukes took a 6-3 lead and didn’t look back. The scoring began with an RBI single from sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett. Redshirt sophomore catcher/outfielder Emily Phillips scored off the Bernett single due to an error from the Huskies' center fielder. Those two runs knocked out UConn’s pitcher, junior Meghan O’Neil. Redshirt junior utility Kayla Boseman wrapped up the inning with a two-run home run giving JMU a 6-3 lead.
While Humphrey kept the Huskies silent, the Dukes had a three-run fifth inning to put the game out of reach. Redshirt junior Hannah Shifflett drove in Phillips with a single to make it 7-3. Freshman Morgan Mesaros hit a two-run double to score Phillips and Bernett and go up 9-3.
The Huskies gave one last gasp in the sixth, scoring two runs off a Coreth single, her second and third RBI’s of the game. Shifflett kept the game out of reach — she made the lead 11-5 with a two-run home run. The Huskies' hopes were dashed as they were shut down by Humphrey in the seventh — she retired all three batters she faced.
Humphrey earned her first win of the season, pitching the full seven innings and racking up 12 strikeouts.. JMU’s bats came alive, with four home runs and a three-RBI day from Shifflett.
JMU advanced to 2-1 on the season, as UConn fell to 3-6.
JMU goes 3-1 on the weekend with a win against Campbell
JMU’s bats were quieter in the second game, but redshirt senior pitcher Alexis Bermudez pitched seven innings and allowed only one run on two hits.
Phillips began JMU’s scoring with a first inning home run. The Dukes didn’t keep the lead for long, as Campbell scored off a wild pitch from Bermudez, her only earned run for the game.
The score remained tied 1-1 for the middle innings. Bermudez and former JMU, now Campbell redshirt freshman pitcher Isabella Smith dominated, both throwing four straight scoreless innings with seven and five strikeouts, respectively.
Phillips broke the tie with a sacrifice fly in the sixth to drive in freshman utility Abby Campbell. Hennessy hit a two-RBI single with two outs to give the Dukes a 4-1 lead.
JMU advances to 3-1 on the season with dominant pitching performances from Humphrey and Bermudez. The Dukes will face Oakland on Feb 15 in Orlando. Campbell falls to 3-5 and will play Howard on Feb 15.
