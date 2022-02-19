JMU softball opened its season with a doubleheader Saturday as part of the Charlotte Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Dukes picked up a 9-5 victory over the University of Connecticut (UConn) but fell to Charlotte 6-1.
JMU downs UConn to open the season
UConn struck first when graduate shortstop Briana Marcelino scored on an error by JMU sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett in the top of the first inning. It was the only lead of the game for the Huskies, as JMU added two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Reed Butler scored on a passed ball, and Bernett drove in redshirt sophomore infielder Hallie Hall on a double two batters later.
JMU’s bats got hot in the second inning, adding four runs to make their lead 6-1. Butler doubled to right field, which scored sophomore outfielder Hannah Hennessy. Hall drove in Butler one batter later on a double and advanced to third on an error. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Emily Phillips crushed a two-run home run to center field — JMU’s first home run of the season.
Bernett added her second RBI of the game with a solo home run in the third inning, giving the Dukes a 7-1 lead. UConn added their second run of the ball game in the fourth inning on a solo home run from graduate outfielder Reese Guevarra, which made the score 7-2.
The Huskies tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning; redshirt senior infielder Sami Barnett scored on a fielder’s choice to second base. Sophomore infielder Jana Sanden scored one batter later on a sacrifice fly to left field, and graduate designated player Olivia Sappington homered to right-center field, cutting JMU’s lead to two.
After a two-inning scoring drought, the Dukes added two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning when redshirt junior designated player Kayla Boseman scored off redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett’s single. Hennessy drove in freshman pinch-runner Lauren Fulton on a single, extending JMU’s lead to four runs.
Redshirt senior pitcher Alexis Bermudez earned the win in the circle for the Dukes, with five strikeouts and four earned runs. Bernett had the team-high two RBIs and was 2-for-3 at the plate.
The Dukes held UConn scoreless in the seventh inning and won 9-5. JMU advanced to 1-0, while the Huskies are 3-5.
JMU drops its first contest of the year against Charlotte
Charlotte grabbed an early 1-0 lead when senior outfielder Bailey Vannoy drove JMU sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey’s second pitch of the game to center field for a home run. Humphrey settled in and retired three of the next four batters to end the inning.
Behind the pitching of senior Lindsey Walljasper, the 49ers held the Dukes scoreless — Walljasper struck out five batters and allowed two hits through four innings.
JMU finally got on the board in the fifth inning when freshman infielder Morgan Mesaros hit a solo home run to tie the game at one — the first of her career. The tie lasted half an inning as sophomore infielder Mekayla Frazier drove in two runs with a home run, putting Charlotte ahead 3-1.
The home team tacked on three runs in the sixth. Sophomore pinch runner Ashleigh Washington scored on a double from sophomore designated player Kiya Garrett. Freshman infielder Ella Chancey hit a two-run shot to make it 6-1.
Humphrey’s day was over in the sixth inning; she finished with seven strikeouts and surrendered three earned runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched. Freshman pitcher Taylor Hankins entered in relief — her first time in the circle as a Duke.
The Dukes got two runners on base but couldn’t do any damage in the seventh inning as they fell to Charlotte 6-1.
Walljasper struck out 10 JMU batters in seven innings and allowed four hits. Mesaros had half of the Dukes’ hits and supplied their only run as she went 2-for-3 at the plate.
JMU is now 1-1, while the 49ers improved to 8-1. The Dukes face UConn on Sunday at 10 a.m., and Charlotte plays Campbell at 5 p.m.
