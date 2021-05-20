Two years ago, JMU softball rolled into Ann Arbor, Michigan, ready to play in a regional that, arguably, should’ve taken place in Harrisonburg. Cruising past DePaul 5-2 in game one, JMU took on the host, and the Michigan Wolverines took down the Dukes 1-0 in a 12 inning showdown — one featuring former JMU pitcher Megan Good.
Despite the loss, JMU went on to win three straight, two against Michigan, to advance and play the eventual champions at UCLA. Even though the Dukes fell in the superregional round, they proved that they deserved a seed and should be taken seriously as a top softball program.
Now, almost exactly two years later, JMU softball hits the road again — this time to Knoxville, Tennessee — to face Liberty. The CAA champions will be facing Eastern Kentucky in addition to Liberty as well as the host, in No. 9 Tennessee.
“I think we’re really excited to show what we can do and show the JMU Dukes,” redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton said. “We didn’t have the ability to play a lot of ranked teams — it’s going to be really interesting to play Liberty and Tennessee.”
JMU has been dominant all year — there’s no question about it. Holding the longest active win streak in college softball, the Dukes outscored their opponents 269-56 in the regular season and conference tournament. It’s no secret that JMU’s offense is high-flying and that its defense stands strong, however, when it comes to the strength of schedule, the statistics aren’t in JMU’s favor.
Although the Dukes play in a weaker conference compared to the ACC or SEC, they’re still dominant, and performing on this big stage isn’t a new concept. This is the second time JMU is heading down to Knoxville for a regional, and the team looks very similar to the team that defeated Michigan in 2019.
“I feel like at practice every day we just work hard,” redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas said. “I think we put in our best effort, and that just transfers onto the field.”
It starts with the pitching, and JMU has soared all year in the circle. While redshirt senior Odicci Alexander has made a name for herself through the years, she suffered an early injury in the JMU Invitational, and others had to step up. Freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey became a sensation in her first year at JMU, with an ERA of 1.47 and 132 strikeouts. Humphrey posted four no-hitters on the season, including one against Drexel on May 13 to send the Dukes to the CAA Championship.
Now, of course, experience is important. While Humphrey, as well as redshirt junior pitcher Alexis Bermudez, held the team together in Alexander’s absence, her return gave JMU depth at pitcher. Alexander had six shutouts and posted a 12-0 record despite an injury. To be successful this weekend, the Dukes’ pitching will need to stay at the top of their game.
“All season [the pitchers] have been just so locked in,” JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. “The amount of video and things they are doing on their own time is pretty spectacular … all of them are just prepared when they step on the mound.”
Opposite of the pitchers are the batters, and when JMU steps up to the plate, it’s high flying. The Dukes will enter the Knoxville Regional with its healthy, high-scoring batting order that’s been constantly at the top of their game. It starts with redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon, who’s the D1 Softball Player of the Week heading into regionals. Gordon has 17 home runs and 48 hits this season at the leadoff position.
Jubas, Newton, redshirt senior Madison Naujokas and redshirt junior Lynsey Meeks are in the top half of the order and constantly get on base. Each has at least 25 RBI’s and four home runs accounted for. They’re the most experienced on the team, and always using each others’ momentum and setting up the bottom half of the order to do well at bat and drive runs in.The whole batting order is talented, experienced and poised to make a run in Knoxville.
“They’re pretty experienced with competing at a high level,” LaPorte said. “Hopefully, they can carry that into Tennessee this weekend.”
While the Dukes are consistent in both the outfield and at the plate, to make it out of the Regional, they’ll have to play their best softball yet. Liberty is a team very similar to JMU, and Tennessee is No. 9 for a reason.
Looking ahead at the Flames, they have quality wins on the year and are led by experienced players. Liberty’s beaten Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and No. 6 Arkansas — a top-six seed, all teams that made the field of 64. At 42-13, the Flames won the Atlantic Sun Conference to punch their ticket to the tournament.
The Bishop sisters are the hitters to watch for Liberty. Amber and Autumn Bishop are super seniors, have been on this stage before and are playing for their softball lives. The sisters have 28 home runs combined and are both over .300 hitting. In the circle for Liberty is junior pitcher Emily Kirby, and she’s been stellar all year in Lynchburg, posting a 1. 82 ERA and 137 strikeouts.
“It’ll be super important for us to set the tone of the game,” Newton said. “It takes a little bit of pressure off our pitchers immediately to where they can be the best that they can be.”
For the Volunteers, this is their chance to redeem themselves from the SEC tournament, where they blew a lead to Alabama in the semifinals. Tennessee is home, but the upset potential in Knoxville is very real.
Tennessee was 41-13 (12-11 SEC) this year behind junior pitcher Ashley Rogers. Rogers posted a 1.26 ERA over 200 innings pitched this spring and struck out 278 batters. While the Volunteers aren’t as powerful as in years past, they play the long ball by keeping runners on base, controlling the outs and hitting at the right time. Sophomore outfielder Kiki Milloy and senior utility Ivy Davis both have over 10 home runs.
While JMU is excited to be at another regional, this trip means more, said LaPorte. In a season that came with COVID-19 testing, new practice protocols and a different schedule, to make the NCAA tournament is a big accomplishment — and not one to take lightly.
Although in the past there were only a couple of Dukes graduating at the tournament’s end, this year there are both seniors and super seniors. Newton said the players never know when this game will be their last so, no matter the circumstance, they have to give everything they have to every pitch.
“When they step on the field and its game time, they are literally leaving everything they have on the field,” LaPorte said. “At this point in their head, they don’t know when it’s their last … the groups been together a very long time, they know how each other plays and when you have a team like that unity wise, it’s pretty special.”
While JMU’s strength of schedule doesn’t compare to that of Liberty and Tennessee’s, it’s not an everyday accomplishment to blow out all opponents and for the pitcher to see more no-hitters than not. JMU has talent, experience with a mix of old and young personalities that has the potential to get the job done in Knoxville. Now, it’s up to them to give Tennessee a little taste of Harrisonburg.
Contact Savannah Reger at breezesports@gmail.com. For more softball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.