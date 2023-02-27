After a final high scoring win over North Carolina State University with a final score of 14-11, JMU softball went undefeated in the Wolfpack Classic and moved to 8-3 overall.
JMU graduate first baseman Hannah Shifflett hit a homerun to start the first. Then, a double by freshman infielder KK Mathis brought graduate infielder Hallie Hall home. Junior outfielder Hannah Hennessey hit a two run triple that brought in Mathis and Hall, giving the Dukes a four run stretch on the Pack to start the game.
NCSU sophomore infielder Hannah Goodwin hit a homerun which brought in her teammates, sophomore infielder Taylor Ensley and freshman pitcher Madison Inscoe with her. Freshman outfielder Ellie Goins scored the last run for NCSU, closing JMU’s gap and the two were tied 4-4 heading into the third.
Mathis was able to make it home once again by a NCSU error. Henzler was soon to follow after freshman outfielder Kate Carrier batted her in from a single she hit center field. The Dukes were widening their lead once again as they doubled the Wolfpack making the score 6-3.
Ensley answered once again for the Wolfpack after her homerun through center field in the bottom of the third, breaking down JMU’s lead again after making the score 6-5.
After a NCSU error, Shifflett was able to make it home and sophomore utility player Abbie Campbell who was pinch running for Hall made it to second. Mathis then came in with a homerun to score the Dukes two more runs from her and Campbell, continuing to raise JMU’s score to 9-5.
NCSU graduate outfielder Katlyn Pavlick scored another run for the Wolfpack in the fifth. Then, after a wild pitch thrown by JMU’s junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey, Ensley was also able to score, bringing the score to 9-7.
With Hall and Mathis sitting on both second and third base, Hennessey came into the sixth inning for JMU by hitting a RBI double, giving both her teammates the chance to make it home, raising the score again to 11-7.
Off a hit by Inscoe in the bottom of the sixth, junior infielder Kaylee Lambrecht traveled to third and Murray scored another for NCSU. After Ensley batted again, graduate outfielder Rebecca Murray made it home, helping the Pack make the score 11-9.
With runs from Goins and Hasler, the Pack was able to tie the Dukes with 11 runs apiece in the seventh inning.
With Gleason on third for the Dukes in the top of the eighth, Mathis was able to bring her home after hitting a ball up the left field line. Hennessey was up to bat soon after and hit a home run and gained a RBI after she brought Mathis home with her. JMU finished the game on top with a final score of 14-11.
The Dukes face both Purdue and UNC Chapel Hill next on Mar. 4, playing the Boilermakers at 10 a.m. and the Tar Heels at 3 p.m. NCSU will go on to play their series against Virginia Tech next starting on Mar. 3 at 6 p.m. in Blacksburg, V.A.
Day two
JMU beats N.C. State 5-1
JMU’s success was fueled by strong efforts both in the batter’s box and in the pitcher’s circle. The Dukes brought in five runs off six hits and only left three runners on base.
Sophomore pitcher Rebecca Muh moved to 2-0 on the mound for the Dukes after only giving up one run. Muh pitched all seven innings, struck out five batters and gave up six hits to help the Dukes secure their win over the Wolfpack.
JMU mirrored its Saturday game one start with getting runs on the board quickly. Junior infielder Hallie Hall brought in two runs with a home run driven out to left field. Hall brought herself and graduate infielder Hannah Shifflett around the bases to put the Dukes up by two in the top of the first.
NC State sophomore infielder Hannah Goodwin echoed Hall’s homer and smashed her first home run of the season to get the Wolfpack on the Dukes’ tail, 2-1, in the bottom of the second.
JMU pulled away and built its lead in the top of the fourth. Freshman catcher Bella Henzler singled to left field, bringing in graduate infielder Hallie Hall and Mathis to put JMU up 4-1. JMU added its fifth and final run of the matchup with an unearned run in the top of the fifth.
NC State had five hits across the seven innings played but left eight runners stranded, notably, leaving two on base in the seventh, which allowed JMU to close out the win.
JMU defeats Penn, 8-0
In game one, JMU jumped on the board early. Junior outfielder Kylee Gleason knocked a double out to left field, bringing Shifflett around the bases.
The bats heated up for JMU when freshman infielder KK Mathis stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the third. She smashed a three-run bomb out to center field, her first homer as a Duke, to kickstart a five-run scoring frenzy. The Dukes led 6-0 heading into fourth.
Freshman outfielder Kate Carrier brought JMU its two final runs in the bottom of the fourth. She sealed the deal with a two-out, two-RBI double, putting the Dukes up 8-0.
Junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey tallied 10 strikeouts against the Quakers, three of which were in a row to close out the top of the fourth and two in the top of the fifth to finish the game.
The Dukes improved to 6-3 after the Saturday morning shutout. The Quakers fell to 0-3.