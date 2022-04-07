JMU softball lost its road matchup to U.Va. 7-1 on Wednesday.
Virginia's offense started clicking early in the first inning, scoring four runs off of two hits. Despite the shaky start, the Dukes kept the game close, holding the Cavaliers scoreless for the next two innings, and scoring a run of their own at the top of the fourth. But a three-run homer from freshman center fielder Sarah Coon put the Cavaliers up six in the bottom of the fourth. JMU wouldn’t generate enough offense to attempt a comeback, and U.Va. held on to win 7-1.
The Dukes (15-16, 4-2 CAA) return to Harrisonburg for a double-header against Hofstra on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Cavaliers (22-16, 8-4 ACC) will host Duke this Friday at 6 p.m.
Box Score
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
JMU 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
U.Va. 4 0 0 3 0 0 X
