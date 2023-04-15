JMU softball dropped the first matchup of its three-game series against Troy 9-8 Friday at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Both squads put runs on the board, though four JMU home runs couldn’t make up for its nine runs surrendered.
Freshman pitcher Kylah Berry started the game in the circle for the Dukes. She recorded one out in her first inning of action, walking three batters and allowing two hits as the Trojans took a 2-0 lead. Junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey relieved Berry and ended the inning with a strikeout and a pop-up.
JMU answered the Trojans’ early offensive success with three runs of its own in the first to take the lead. Freshman infielder KK Mathis and graduate infielder Hannah Shifflett hit back-to-back home runs to secure a 3-2 lead.
Humphrey and Trojan senior pitcher Leanna Johnson cooled down the red-hot offenses in the second inning, with neither pitcher allowing a run. Humphrey surrendered a walk and a single in the third, with a throwing error scoring one Trojan baserunner.
Shifflett regained JMU’s lead in the bottom of the third at 6-4 with her second home run in as many at-bats, scoring Mathis and junior outfielder Kylee Gleason. Gleason helped set the table for power hitters like Mathis and Shifflett all day, getting on base in all four of her at bats and scoring two runs.
The Trojans answered the Dukes’ power on offense with patience in the batter’s box. In the top of the fifth, they drew two walks and a single to load the bases. Another walk, followed by a wild pitch, sent two Trojans home, tied the game 6-6 and ended Humphrey’s day. Berry came back on in relief of Humphrey and surrendered a one-run single that gave the Trojans a 7-6 lead that they didn’t relinquish.
Junior outfielder Jade Sinness was a catalyst for the Trojan’s offense all afternoon. She drew two walks, scored three times, singled and hit a two-run homer to extend Troy’s lead to 9-6. That cushion proved crucial, as JMU freshman catcher Bella Henzler hit a two-run home run in the sixth to cut the lead to one. Johnson prevented any more Dukes from reaching home to secure the win, adding to her stellar 22-4 record — finishing one out away from a complete game.
Troy moves to 29-11-1 (10-2-1 Sun Belt) for the season, while JMU falls to 21-13 (6-7 Sun Belt). Humphrey (8-8) tallied her eighth loss of the season. The Dukes have now lost six of their last seven conference matchups and will hope to bounce back tomorrow against Troy at 10 a.m.