No. 6 JMU softball fell in the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals to No. 3 South Alabama, 4-1.
Here’s what you need to know:
The Jaguars started their scoring run in the top of the first. Graduate infielder Meredith Keel secured the first run for South Alabama off a JMU fielding error. Keel’s teammate, Mackenzie Brasher, hit home plate shortly after from a single hit by junior catcher Sasha Willems, bringing the score to 2-0.
South Alabama’s last two runs were scored in the second inning. Keel hit a fly ball to center field allowing junior outfielder Bailey Welch to run in the Jaguars’ third. With a single hit by Brasher, redshirt freshman outfielder Erin McGlothlin ran in the Jaguar’s fourth and final run of the game.
JMU graduate third baseman Hallie Hall scored the Dukes’ only run of the day off of an RBI single to center field hit by sophomore utility player Abbie Campbell.
The Dukes finish their season with an overall record of 28-19 (13-11 Sun Belt) while South Alabama (38-13, 20-4 Sun Belt) moves on to face Marshall University on Friday at 4 p.m.