LYNCHBURG, VIRGINIA — For JMU softball, it's a story it’s heard before: young team, new batting order and questions to be answered.
But JMU head coach Loren LaPorte put it best — having a young team means there are things to constantly work on. Some things come with experience: Closing games out is one of those things.
In a neutral-site contest versus No. 23 Notre Dame, the Dukes, battling for a win for the first time since opening weekend, had the lead through five innings. Then, the Irish got hot in the sixth, scoring four runs on three hits and extending JMU’s losing streak to five games.
“I feel like we're right there,” LaPorte said. “We just have to know how to win a game in the sixth and seventh inning, and rise to the occasion and really step up in the big moments.”
LaPorte and redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett both said a positive of this game, and the season so far, is the communication between the team. Shifflett said the team is communicating more than she thought they would at this point.
The Dukes came out swinging early in the first. Redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall flew out to right field to start, and as Shifflett came up to the plate after her, the two talked, learning how Notre Dame senior pitcher Payton Tidd works.
Then, in the third inning, the Dukes got on the board. Shifflett homered to left field, sending home freshman infielder Morgan Mesaros in the process. It was the only two runs the Dukes scored.
“I remember right before that pitch they had come inside on me before,” Shifflett said. “I was hoping that they would throw inside, and they did and I capitalized on the fastball.”
The first inning was shaky for JMU, but the team settled in. Lead-off batter Abby Sweat walked to start things off for the Fighting Irish. Then, she stole second, advanced to third on an error and JMU sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett made a play at home.
That describes how Notre Dame played — the small ball.
“They knew how to win,” LaPorte said. “They had some players come up, some pinch hitters come in and do a job.”
Leading 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, JMU’s youth showed again. Sweet didn’t score in the first, but in the third, the graduate outfielder scored on a wild pitch from sophomore Alissa Humphrey, cutting the lead to one.
Senior infielder Quinn Biggo doubled in the bottom of the sixth, sending two runners home. It gave Notre Dame the brief 3-2 lead. Then, freshman infielder Jane Kronenberger pinch hit, sending a ball over the fence on the next batter up and adding two more runs for the Fighting Irish.
It made the score 5-2 — the Dukes couldn’t convert in the seventh, and the score stood.
“We're one pitch away, one out away,” Hall said. “We just have to keep that in the back of our minds and know that we are that close and continue to put our best foot forward.”
Humphrey finished with three strikeouts, a 4.72 ERA and 112 pitches thrown through six innings. Notre Dame’s Tidd had eight strikeouts on 94 pitches.
“[Humphrey] brings a lot of fire [and] a lot of confidence to the circle,” Hall said. “She's been great. She's got our backs and you know as defense we just have to continue to let her know we have hers.”
Mesaros, Hall and Shifflett all had hits for the Dukes, combining for three in the game. Notre Dame finished with seven hits from seven different batters and four RBIs. Biggo and Kronenberger led the team with two RBIs each.
JMU (3-6) is back in action soon as the team turns around to play Rutgers on Saturday at 10 a.m. Notre Dame, now 13-3, faces George Washington on day three of the Liberty Classic on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“I think, if anything, it just kind of lights a fire,” Shifflett said. “We know how close we are, and we know what we can do. I think going forward we just need to learn from our mistakes and from at bats and defense and take it into the next game.”
