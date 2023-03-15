JMU softball dropped its last nonconference game to No. 16 Duke, 5-0, on Wednesday, falling to 13-6 on the season.
Through the first three innings she pitched, JMU junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey achieved her 100th strikeout of the season.
The game remained scoreless through the first inning, but in the bottom of the second, the Blue Devils raised the score 2-0 after freshman infielder Aminah Vega homered to right field and brought in Kelly Torres with her.
Duke sophomore infielder Ana Gold brought the score to 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning after she made it home while Torres swung at a dropped third strike and was thrown out at first.
The Blue Devils’ final two runs were scored in the bottom of the fourth inning from two home runs by graduate infielder Deja Davis and senior infielder Gisele Tapia, while their pitching continued to shut the Dukes out.
JMU’s next series begins its Sun Belt Conference slate against Coastal Carolina in Conway, South Carolina, from March 17-19, while Duke, now 21-6, faces North Carolina in its opening conference series the same weekend.