Following its three-game series sweep over Appalachian State last weekend, JMU softball dropped game one of its final conference series against Texas State 2-0.
Here’s what you need to know:
The scoreboard remained empty until the bottom of the second when Texas State junior utility player JJ Smith singled to center field, advancing her teammate, freshman utility player Katarina Zarate to home plate and giving the Bobcats the 1-0 edge.
Scoring her second RBI of the game, Smith singled again allowing Junior utility player Anna Jones to score. The Bobcats led 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth and would keep this lead through the rest of the game.
JMU falls to Texas State in game two, 8-2
JMU softball fell to Texas State in game two of its three-game series on Friday, 8-2.
Here is what you need to know:
The game started off even as Texas State senior infielder Sara Vanderford singled up the middle, allowing sophomore outfielder Ciara Trahan to score. JMU quickly responded with redshirt junior right fielder Reed Butler reaching first base on an error, allowing sophomore shortstop Jasmine Hall to head home and tie the game 1-1.
In the third, freshman second baseman Katarina Zarate homered to left field on a 3-1 count, putting Texas State up 3-1 entering the bottom of the inning.
In the fifth inning, JMU gave up five runs, allowing five different Texas State players to acquire RBI’s. The Bobcats led 7-1 entering the sixth.
Graduate first baseman Hannah Shifflett homered to left field in the sixth giving the Dukes their second and only run of the night.
Texas State junior right-handed pitcher Jessica Mullins pitched five innings, bringing her season record to 20-9. She recorded no hits or runs and didn’t give up any walks during her time on the mound. Her season ERA is now at 1.86.
The Dukes (27-18, 12-11 Sun Belt) and Bobcats (33-21-1, 13-8-1 Sun Belt) next play the final game of their series tomorrow starting at 1 p.m.