Harrisonburg, VA (22807)

Today

Light rain early. Breaks of sun and becoming windy in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 36F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.