JMU softball’s seven-game win streak was snapped after losing the first game in its weekend series against No. 25 Louisiana, 8-4, in extra innings.
“It was a heck of a game, I couldn’t have asked for more,” JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte said. “They have to understand: When we play a team like that, we don’t give them another opportunity.”
Although JMU freshman right-handed pitcher Kylah Berry gave up two runs in the top of the first, senior first baseman Hannah Shifflett put the Dukes on the board swinging on the first pitch, homering to center field. She leads the Dukes in home runs this season with seven, along with 21 RBIs.
“I have a tendency as a lead-off hitter wanting to be the spark plug for the team,” Shifflet said. “If I see a pitch that I think I can drive, I will swing.”
Shortly after Shifflett’s run, senior third baseman Hallie Hall tied up the game at 2-2, hammering a home run to left field on a 2-2 count.
“I think the game plan is making sure I am narrowing the zone down and not swinging outside of myself,” Hall said about Louisiana's senior right-handed pitcher Meghan Schorman’s pitching. “They have a great staff all around and they’re going to make me work for that hit, and I think staying in that competitive mindset is what helped me out.”
It was a defensive game as the Ragin’ Cajuns went down in order in the second and third innings. Louisiana seemed to be aggressive early in the count, putting them at a disadvantage.
Schorman struck out five Dukes going into the fourth and 12 batters while on the mound.
With the bases loaded, JMU junior left fielder Reed Butler ended the no-run streak reaching first on a 1-2 count by an error from Louisiana’s freshman shortstop Cecilia Vasquez. The Dukes went into the sixth up 4-2.
Just as the Dukes could’ve walked away with the game, with one runner on base, Louisiana sophomore third baseman Stormy Kotzelnick homered to center field, tying the game at 4-4. Junior pitcher Alissa Humphrey then subbed in for Berry with one out in the bottom of the sixth.
Neither JMU nor Louisiana could pull through in the seventh and were forced to enter extra innings.
At the top of the eighth, Louisiana sophomore left fielder Laney Creduer homered to right center field off Humphrey, which put the Ragin’ Cajuns up 5-4.
The Cajuns kept it rolling with two more home runs, as sophomore second baseman Alexa Langeliers homered to left center field with two runners on base, making the score 8-4 entering the bottom of the eighth.
Berry had an 8-0 winning streak as a starter before the loss. Her season ERA is now 2.10.
“I am never ever saying ‘Oh, that was it.’ I know how much harder it is against a team like them to fight back with a larger deficit, but never give up on this team [JMU],” LaPorte said.“They have proven that they can be down and still be able to come back. It is still a young team and … the more they are in these situations, the better they will become.”
JMU, now 20-8 (5-2 Sun Belt), and Louisiana, moving to 24-10 (6-1 Sun Belt), are scheduled to play game two of the three-game series tomorrow at noon.