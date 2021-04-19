JMU solidified its first-place spot in the CAA as the Dukes swept Elon in a three-game series. Elon nearly snatched the first game, but a walk-off run scored by redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon helped the Dukes escape the upset loss.
After that, it was all JMU.
Game One: JMU 10, Elon 9
Freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey had an uncharacteristic outing that started with her giving up two home runs in the top of the first that put the Dukes in a 2-0 hole. JMU responded immediately after redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton hit an RBI double to left field to cut the deficit in half.
An inning later, redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas launched a three-run home run that gave JMU a 4-2 advantage. In the next at-bat, Newton hit a solo shot to tack on another run.
Elon didn’t shut down after going down three. After the Phoenix loaded the bases, sophomore utility Megan Grant hit a grand slam to right center to regain the lead. By then, Humphrey was pulled, and redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander stepped into the circle to contain Elon’s batting prowess.
Alexander started off on the right foot, striking out the first three batters she faced to finish the top of the fourth — this gave the Dukes an extra push going into the bottom frame. Redshirt junior infielder Lynsey Meeks brought home a runner with a double to level the score at six, then Alexander followed with a double herself to bring Meeks across the plate to reclaim the lead.
Freshman infielder Gabi Schaal continued the flurry of runs from both teams in the top of the fifth inning after firing off a two-run bomb over the left-center wall to hand Elon a 8-7 lead. Then, junior outfielder Rebecca Murray scored an unearned run to push the score to 9-7.
JMU continued to respond to whatever Elon threw at it. Redshirt junior infielder Madison Naujokas had a two-run double to make it a tie game once again, but neither team would score in the sixth inning, meaning it was coming down to the wire.
The Phoenix failed to score in the top of the ninth, opening the door for the Dukes to snatch the victory. Gordon completed the job as she dashed for home plate on a bases-loaded hit that resulted in a fielding error.
Game Two: JMU 8, Elon 2
The second contest was more similar to how JMU has handled CAA foes this season. Jubas started the offense in the bottom of the first with a solo shot, then redshirt junior outfielder Michelle Sullivan hit an RBI single an inning later to make it 2-0. Gordon added on a sacrifice fly that extended the advantage to 3-0 after two innings.
Elon cut into the deficit when sophomore outfielder Claudia Penny nabbed an RBI single in the top of the third, but JMU responded in the bottom of the fifth nining with a Newton two-run home run to right field, making it a 5-1 game. Meeks, redshirt freshman catcher Emily Phillips and Sullivan each added RBI singles that made it an 8-1 game. The Phoenix added another run but couldn’t orchestrate a dramatic comeback and fell 8-2.
Game Three: JMU 8, Elon 2
The hosts scored in the bottom of the first for a third consecutive game when Gordon stole home, but Elon senior third base Ally Repko equalized after a home run. It didn’t take the Dukes long to respond though, as Sullivan hit a two-run dinger down the left-field line, giving JMU a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second.
After two scoreless innings, JMU exploded for four runs in the fifth. Phillips slammed a three-run bullet, and Gordon added an RBI double to make it 7-1. Both teams traded runs in the sixth to replicate the second game’s score, which is how game three finished.
JMU (22-1, 11-1 CAA) turns its focus to a doubleheader Wednesday at Longwood. Elon, 13-17 (6-6 CAA), will host the College of Charleston in a three-game series that begins Friday.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.