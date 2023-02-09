A semifinals appearance in the Women’s College World Series in 2021; winning six CAA championships, two of which were back to back in 2016 and 2017; and head coach Loren LaPorte leading the Dukes to a 148-34 record in four seasons, coupled with 45,000 Twitter followers, it’s all put JMU softball on the map.
This past summer, JMU Athletics announced its expansion of Veterans Memorial Park’s softball stadium for the coming 2023 season.
“Softball has been among our highest-achieving programs with multiple conference championships and noteworthy NCAA postseason success,” JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said in the summer press release. “The softball program has deep community ties, which has resulted in capacity crowds. While we have addressed this with temporary solutions for years, there was a strong desire to pursue permanent structural expansion to match the interest.”
In previous seasons, the stadium had a capacity for 625 spectators. With this extension, it can now hold 1,500 people above the first and third base line. The improvements to the stadium structure and bleachers cost $2,852,000, Kevin Warner, JMU assistant athletic director for communications, said in an email to The Breeze.
Not only did JMU softball expand its stadium, the locker room was redone, which has been a big hit with the team since its upgrade finished in November, players said.
“It is just an amazing space because it provides an area for our team to be together,” LaPorte said. “There is a lounge area for them to watch film or Netflix, or just to hang out together.”
LaPorte said she’s happy with the result of the new and improved stadium and locker room, and the players said they can’t wait to use it throughout the season.
“I think we are all super grateful,” graduate infielder Hannah Shifflet said. “It’s a great atmosphere to be in there and we love spending time with one another in there while making memories.”
Hallie Hall, graduate infielder said it’s a new home for the team.
“We spend a lot of time there karaoking, and just getting to know each other better.”
LaPorte said the upgraded facilities help in recruiting. She said the class of 2023 will see the expansion and LaPorte said she believes it will bring in higher-level recruits.
Back in 2016, the JMU softball team recorded a new single-game attendance record with 1,800 people in the stands and the outfield. For this coming season, Shifflett said, “the more people the better.”
The Dukes launch their new stadium March 10 at noon against Saint Joseph’s.
“We are ready to get after it and show them what we got,” Hall said.