JMU softball played a doubleheader Friday as part of the UCF Knights Classic in Orlando, Florida. The Dukes suffered losses to Oakland and Mississippi — 4-3 and 4-1, respectively — on day one.
JMU falls to Oakland
JMU scored first on an RBI double from sophomore outfielder Hannah Hennessy in the top of the second. Oakland answered in the bottom half of the inning by scoring three runs — all unearned.
Neither team put up a run until the sixth inning when Hennessy hit a single to score redshirt sophomore utility Reed Butler. Hennessy went 3-for-3 against the Golden Grizzly pitchers and supplied two RBIs for the Dukes.
Freshman infielder and pitcher Lexi Rogers scored when freshman outfielder and pitcher Isabelle Fishman grounded into a fielder’s choice — tying the game at 3. The tie was temporary, as the Golden Grizzlies retook the lead in that same inning on an RBI single by redshirt senior third baseman Madison Jones. Oakland won 4-3.
Redshirt senior Alexis Bermudez pitched six innings for JMU and struck out four batters. Bermudez suffered her first loss of the season in the circle but only surrendered one earned run.
The Dukes hitters went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position, and only five JMU batters recorded a hit. The loss was the first of the season where no Duke hit a home run.
The Golden Grizzlies are now 1-0, and the Dukes fall to 3-2.
Ole Miss tramples JMU 4-1
Game two of the doubleheader was ugly for the Dukes as they scored just one run on two hits. After Ole Miss leadoff hitter and senior outfielder Tate Whitley singled, she scored on a single from senior utility Bre Roper, giving the Rebels a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Three batters later, junior infielder Paige Smith hit a solo homer, making the score 2-0.
In the bottom of the second, redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett homered to give JMU its first and only run. The Dukes mustered one more hit on the day — a single by redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall.
Ole Miss tacked on two more runs: one on a single from freshman infielder Angelina DeLeon in the fourth inning, and another from a fielder’s choice by junior outfielder Nyomi Jones.
Sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey went the distance for the Dukes but had a shaky day in the circle. She struck out five batters, walked three and conceded three earned runs — putting her ERA at 3.73 this season.
Rebels’ sophomore pitcher Aynslie Furbush dominated in the circle and struck out nine JMU batters, throwing 109 pitches — 20 less than Humphrey.
The Dukes are now 3-3, while Ole Miss improves to 9-3.
The Rebels take on DePaul Saturday at 10 a.m. The Dukes look to redeem themselves Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against host UCF.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more softball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.