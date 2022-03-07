LYNCHBURG — In the final day of the Liberty Invitational, JMU softball faced George Washington and host Liberty. In games delayed two hours from the original start time, the Dukes ended their last tournament cold, dropping both games 4-3 and 4-0,respectively.
“I really just think it's a learning experience,” freshman infielder Abbie Campbell said. “We've really been working on being disciplined in the [batters] box. I feel like we're really improving.”
Dukes fall against George Washington 4-3
JMU head coach Loren LaPorte put it best: She said her team is “right there” to come out on top.
“We love the energy and the momentum we had late and the games, but it's just too late,” LaPorte said. “So, [we need to] just keep improving every day.”
The Dukes fell to George Washington 4-3 after a late JMU comeback attempt that almost tied the game. While the group almost found the equalizer, it wasn’t until late that JMU got the bats rolling.
“I think we're right there,” LaPorte said. “I just think we have to play like we do late [in] the game and the beginning of the game.”
With two outs in the seventh inning, redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett sent the ball over the fence, a solo shot, which cut George Washington’s lead to two — from there, JMU’s bats were hot. Redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall doubled and sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett followed her with another double, sending Hall home.
From there, the Colonials led by one, and the game was at its closest since the game began. Bernett, in scoring position at second base, watched as sophomore outfielder Hannah Hennessy tried to send her home — but she popped it up and George Washington got its last out.
“I was hoping for just one more [run] ahead,” LaPorte said. “I think the biggest thing right now with our offense is we're getting ourselves out.”
Even though it was close at the end, the first four innings for the Dukes were slow. JMU was down quickly after the first inning.
George Washington played the small ball to get most of its runs in — that is, running the bases instead of hitting home runs. It’s something LaPorte said the Dukes struggled to do over the weekend.
On sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey’s first pitch of the game, George Washington singled, then followed it up with another one-base hit to put two runners on early in the inning. George Washington senior utility Mia Parker singled up the middle, advanced to second base on a throw and scored both runners in the process.
Sophomore utility Alexa Williams doubled in the third inning and later got home on a single from graduate utility Alessandria Pounce. Graduate pitcher Maddy Dwyer hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth to round out the Colonials’ scoring.
The Dukes dropped to 4-8 with the loss. Humphrey was pulled in the fifth inning for redshirt senior pitcher Alexis Bermudez.
“I feel like defense is one of those things that's really controllable,” Shifflett said. “It's one of those things that we as a team need to focus on and have pride in and have our pitcher's backs and have each other's backs on the field.”
Flames down Dukes 4-0
LaPorte listed three key things the Dukes aren’t doing well after their game with Liberty.
“We're swinging at terrible pitches, we're not making adjustments and we're hitting the wrong part of the bat,” LaPorte said.
Liberty started fast in its Sunday night contest with JMU and, in a pattern of how the Flames’ offense works, put up a four-run first inning the Dukes couldn’t overcome, sending JMU to 4-9.
“We made a couple mistakes in the first inning and it just killed us,” LaPorte said. “You can't make mistakes like that against [Liberty], but I was happy with the response. I mean, that's what it's about, at this point.”
Humphrey, starting her second game in a row, loaded the bases in the first with no outs. Liberty’s top of the order boarded with two walks and a fielding error, then freshman catcher Alexis Soto singled and got to second on a throw, scoring the first two runs for the Flames.
Liberty poured on two more scores in the bottom of the first inning. A single from freshman infielder KC Machado scored two more runs and two groundouts to get JMU’s defense off the field.
“I just think the [pitchers] just have to trust in themselves,” LaPorte said. “Liberty is a [very similar] team. They went 0-5 in their opening weekend, they found their swag, they worked out all the kinks — and now they're playing really good ball. So it's our time to do the same thing.”
Those four runs were the only ones scored. Humphrey and JMU’s defense were clean through the following six innings. LaPorte said she was happy the Dukes got back into a groove and pattern after the first.
“I think, overall, we made adjustments throughout the day,” Shifflett said. “Throughout each game, I think the adjustments just need to be made sooner.”
JMU dropped to 4-9 with the loss but now heads home for a matchup with Norfolk State on Thursday and the JMU Invitational this weekend. It’ll be the first time since the 2021 CAA championships that the Dukes will be home, and the team said they couldn’t be more ecstatic.
“I am unbelievably excited to play at home this weekend,” Shifflett said. “This is the freshmen's first home series, and I think that they're gonna have a great time.”
