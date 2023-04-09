JMU softball was defeated by Georgia State in its three-game series finale, 3-1, going 1-2 overall for the weekend.
The Panthers gained their lead early after GSU junior catcher Chloe Nadler hit a single to send senior outfielder Emily Brown home. Nadler then scored when her teammate, senior infielder Bailee Richardson, hit a single.
Richardson had her opportunity to put a run on the board for the Panthers in the bottom of the fourth when sophomore infielder Emma Yanes grounded out to third base. Richardson managed to make it home and put the Panthers up, 3-0 over JMU.
The Dukes remained scoreless until the top of the fifth inning when JMU redshirt junior utility player Reed Butler homered.
Butler’s home run was the final run of the game, and the Panthers held out to top the Dukes in their series finale.
JMU fell to 21-12 (6-6 Sun Belt) this weekend and are now looking ahead to its next conference series against Troy starting Friday at 4 p.m. GSU moves to 15-25 (4-8 Sun Belt) and are staying home for its upcoming series against Georgia Southern also starting Friday at 5 p.m.