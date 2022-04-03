JMU lost the final matchup of its weekend series against UNCW, losing two of the three games.
The game started slow offensively with no runs scored in the first five innings. UNCW’s defense only allowed one hit, with JMU only allowing four. The game’s first run was scored in the sixth inning by JMU’s redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett sending a homer to left field to put the Dukes up 1-0. UNCW responded quickly in the bottom of the inning, by scoring three runs off just three hits, securing both the game and series win.
JMU heads to Charlottesville to face U.Va. on April 6 at 6 p.m. UNCW heads to Towson for a weekend series against the Tigers, starting with a double-header April 9 at noon.
Box Score
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
JMU 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
UNCW 0 0 0 0 3 X
